Joseline Hernandez vs Amber Rose: Who has the bigger net worth?

American model Amber Rose has recently stirred up a controversy concerning Puerto Rican rapper and TV personality Joseline Hernandez. During her appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Amber addressed her altercation with Joseline on the reality show College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

Mentioning that the two had not made up after their 2023 fight on the reality series, Amber Rose claimed that Joseline Hernandez made s*xual advances toward her during the show's production. Sharing her allegation, Amber said:

“The whole time I was on College Hill, she (Joseline Hernandez) was in my ear. She was saying ‘just gimme a chance one time [and] if you cool with it, we can do it in front of my husband. But if not, it could just be me and you.'”

Amber said that despite refusing Joseline's attempts, the Puerto Rican rapper continued pursuing her and that it was after the rejection that Joseline began bullying her and making racist remarks. This eventually led to a brawl between the two on an episode of College Hill: Celebrity Edition wherein Joseline commented on Amber's race.

While both women featured on the BET reality series, as per Celebrity Net Worth's report, Joseline Hernandez has a net worth of $300,000 from her career as an actress, rapper, and TV personality.

On the other hand, Amber Rose's career spans business ventures, social activism, and reality TV appearances, resulting in a bigger net worth of $12 million, surpassing Joseline's net worth by a large margin.

"I never in my life tried to pursue or go after any young lady or woman in my life"- Joseline Hernandez responds to Amber Rose's allegations

Shortly after Amber Rose's claims against Joseline Hernandez on Club Shay Shay went viral, the latter took to Instagram to clarify her stance on the same. In her now-deleted Instagram post dated March 5, 2025, Joseline mentioned that she had been a victim of s*xual abuse at a young age.

Adding that she doesn't "condone any s*xual misconduct" and stating that she is a mother and wife, Joseline said that her lawyers were involved in the matter concerning Amber's statement.

Joseline mentioned that she had to write the statement for her mental health as she was in disbelief over Amber's claims. The Puerto Rican TV personality said:

"I never in my life tried to pursue or go after any young lady or Woman in my life."

Calling out media portals covering Amber's side of the story, Joseline said they were playing with someone's life. She put forth a strong stance, denying Amber Rose's allegations and concluded her statement by writing:

"Until I get vindication you can hear this from me! That never happened and it never will. This deformation of my character will not go unseen and I will not rest until l am 100% vindicated."

During her appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Amber Rose expressed her discontent with Joseline Hernandez by declaring that she doesn't like the Puerto Rican TV personality and has no reason to forgive her.

Amber and Joseline's altercation in College Hill stemmed from the latter accusing the former of wanting to be a white girl, post which Amber threw her hands on Joseline.

