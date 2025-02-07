"Kash is the ONLY doll we acknowledge"- Kash Doll and Asian Doll drama explained as netizens weigh in on feud

Asian Doll has taken to social media to address Kash Doll's feud with the other “rap dolls.” This comes after the latter appeared on the Club Shay Shay interview to proclaim that she is the original “doll.”

As per Its Onsite, Asian Doll took to social media to address Kash Doll’s supposed feud with other Dolls which has been taking place since 2017. Asian Doll said:

“Kash Doll really mad at Dream Doll because Kash Doll always felt like Dream Doll came out, Dream Doll was a bartender that came out to be a rapper. Kash Doll had no problem with me being a Doll and we been Dolls… So she [Kash Doll] never had no status with us…"

Asian added:

"she [Kash Doll] always been on our d**k, trying to hang out with us, trying to come to studios with us, but we never used to hang with her… She [Kash Dol] felt like Dream Doll tried to steal her rap identity.”

Asian Doll then told Kash- “You did not start this Doll wave… I don’t listen to the type of music you make.” She then stated that Kash’s face looked “long, saggy and old.”

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the controversy, with one netizen saying:

Netizen reacts to the ‘Doll’ controversy (Image via Instagram)

Asian Doll repeatedly stated on social media that Kash Doll was not responsible for bringing forward the Doll identity. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Netizens react to the ‘Doll’ controversy (Image via Instagram)

Asian also took to X to share images of her and Kash Doll meeting for the first time in 2021. The former claimed that the latter was thrilled to meet her. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Netizens react to the ‘Doll’ controversy (Image via Instagram)

Many then continued to take sides among the ‘Dolls,’ with some comments reading:

Netizens react to the ‘Doll’ controversy (Image via Instagram)

What did Kash Doll say? Club Shay Shay interview explored amid the rapper’s feud with Asian Doll

While joining Shannon Sharpe for an interview, Kash Doll said on January 6 that she started the wave of having ‘Doll’ in their name and taking on the identity of the same.

Addressing the comparisons which took place online, Kash Doll said in the interview:

“I’ve been did that. That’s me. That’s my way. That’s my sh*t. It’s my brand. So just picture all this time. I’ve been doing this all this time. And then just a group of girls just come out. And now it’s just all these dolls.”

When Sharpe asked her whether she should be considered the only ‘Doll,’ Kash said:

“I should have. I am. So I just want everybody to change their name. That was my name.”

Meanwhile, Asian continued to discuss the controversy on X as she tweeted:

“The only conversation she’ll be in is with the dolls she swear she on a higher level cause he age is higher I understand that but be fr I had a huge impact in this doll sh*t.”

As mentioned prior, Kash Doll had not addressed Asian Doll’s sentiments online. The story is ongoing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback