Kash Doll says she doesn't "want to be called a doll no more" as she prepares to become a mother-of-two

Rapper and actress Kash Doll appeared on the podcast Way Up With Angela Yee in March 2024 and revealed that she doesn't want to be called "doll" anymore. She said that she wants to rebrand herself to suit the identity of a mother of two. The 32-year-old has a two-year-old son and is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Tracy T.

"I’m a grown woman with two kids. I don’t wanna be called a doll no more. And then, it’s so many dolls," Kash said about her wanting to change her stage name.

In her appearance on the podcast, Kash spoke about her upcoming album and pregnancy. She also noted that while she didn't want her stage name to be "Doll," she intends to pass the title to her unborn child.

Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, is best known for her singles like Ice Me Out and For Everybody among others. The Detroit-born singer has also collaborated with industry giants like Big Sean, Iggy Azalea, DreamDoll, K. Michelle, and Meek Mill.

Why did Kash Doll decide to change her stage moniker?

American rapper Kash Doll appeared on the Wake Up With Angela Yee podcast in March 2024 and discussed various facets of her life. She spoke about her music, her second pregnancy, and how she wanted to pass on her moniker to her child. The performer revealed that she planned on changing her stage moniker, Kash Doll, and rebranding herself to something different.

"I’m juggling between a few things. I was going to say The Last Doll, and it means so much, right? Like I think I’ma leave the ‘doll’ stuff alone. I think I’m going to give it to my child — hopefully it’s a girl. I’ma go ahead and pass that down," Kash said.

When asked about her new stage name, Kash Doll said that she would like to go by part of her birth name, "Keisha." She explained that she wanted to avoid the unavoidable comparisons that come with the other "dolls" in the industry because of her stage name.

"And then it’s so many dolls. Shout out to them, y’know what I’m saying, but it’s like every time my name is brought up, it’s like, ‘Who’s the best doll?'" the rapper said.

Fans took to comment on her Instagram post about the podcast with many supporting the change and others expressing sadness over Kash Doll giving up her iconic name.

Kash Doll announced that her second child will be her last

Kash Doll revealed on March 14, 2024, that she was pregnant with her second child in an Instagram post. She posted a picture of her baby bump, revealing to fans and followers that she was expecting her second child with boyfriend Tracy T.

In the caption, Kash Doll expressed her gratitude for being in that position and revealed that her second child would be her last.

"It’s my birthday and God bless me with another one!!! This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child so no drinks, no snatch waist, no outside but listen y’all I’m so grateful and blessed to b in the position I’m in i wouldn’t trade my hand with no oneee!!" the rapper said.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that she found out about her pregnancy on a trip to Turks and Caicos in October while celebrating Tracy's birthday. Kash said that she kept getting sick every time she had alcohol on the trip. That was when she decided to take the pregnancy test, and it came back positive.

Kash Doll also revealed how she told Tracy the news, noting that he was very happy to find out about the pregnancy.

"I gave Tracy a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back. When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy," Kash said.

Kash also spoke about her elder son, two-year-old Kashton, and how he was excited and had an amazing reaction to learning that he would have a younger sibling. She said that Kashton "loved babies already."

"When he sees babies, he gets so excited. He wants to touch them, hug them and feed them," she explained.

Kash Doll explained that she's looking forward to raising her kids, teaching them about "this thing called life," and leaving behind a part of her legacy with them. She also said that she was looking forward to extending her family.

Currently, Kash and her boyfriend have one son, Kashton who was born in January 2022. Their second child is expected to be born in June 2024. Kash's boyfriend, Tracy T has two daughters and a 20-year-old son from his previous relationships.