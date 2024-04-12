"We were both in shock': RHOSLC alum Monica Garcia reveals she is pregnant with fifth baby, father is Braxton Knight

Monica Garcia, best known for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, revealed on April 11 during an episode on the podcast Viall Files that she and her boyfriend, Braxton Knight, are expecting their first baby together.

"I literally just found out...I have not told one f***king person except for my best friend. I should not be (pregnant). I, literally, was on the urgent care floor bawling my eyes out. 'Cause I'm like, I'm 38, there's no way. I'm on birth control. Like, by all means, I should not be pregnant...it's so scary, but it's so crazy."

While talking about Braxton Knight's reaction to the news, Garcia said:

"I think honestly, we were both in shock. But he has been incredible."

Monica and Braxton met while the reality star was filming the fourth season of RHOSLC.

Monica Garcia also announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on April 11

RHOSLC alum Monica Garcia is expecting her fifth child and her first with Braxton Knight. While Monica was filming RHOSLC season 4, she met Braxton. Speaking to Viall, Monica revealed:

"He works in Utah at Wasatch Excursions. He, like manages that property. And this where Heather (Gay) and I shot our snowmobiling scene."

While she was out snowmobiling, Garcia asked if he was single, to which he responded by saying he was "courting" another woman. While speaking to Viall about the incident, Monica Garcia said:

"I'm like, 'What the f**k does courting mean?' I'm not in Bridgerton times. I don't know what that means."

Monica and Braxton both used to practice the Mormon faith, as per which "courting" means preparing for temple marriage. However, Garcia was excommunicated after confessing to having an affair with her brother-in-law to the bishop. Braxton voluntarily left the faith.

Meanwhile, opening up about her first encounter with Knight, Monica added:

"So that is when I met him. I was like, 'Give me your phone' He handed me his phone and I put my name and number in there."

On April 11, Monica announced news of her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a video with Braxton. In the video, she can be seen testing out pregnancy tests, all of which came back positive. In the caption, she addressed hateful comments:

"Yes. I already have four girls. No. I was not planning on being 29 and going through the baby stage again, but unexpectedly here I am. For everyone making hateful comments and judging me as a mother, immediately deleted and blocked. I will not intake the negativity coming at me over a baby. To everyone else, THANK YOU."

Who is Braxton Knight?

Monia Garcia's baby daddy, Braxton Knight, is 29 years old and is a general manager at Wasatch Excursions in Utah. Giving guided or self-directed tours of the Heber Valley in the fall and the mountains in the winter is part of his job profile.

As per his Facebook profile, Knight loves the outdoors and likes to travel. Although he has been spotted in New York City, Utah, and California, he resides in Utah.

While revealing details on how she broke the pregnancy news to Knight, Monica told Viall:

"I kinda f*cked up. I did him so dirty when I told him. I was leaving on a work trip, and I was on a plane. He was like, 'I love you so much', and I was like, I'm pregnant', and then turned my phone on airplane mode for takeoff."

Monica Garcia is the mother of four daughters, Bri, Jaidyn, West, and Kendall, three of whom she shares with Mike. Bri has a different father, whose identity Monica has not revealed.