All we know about Christopher French, Ashley Tisdale's husband explored as actress announces second pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale took to Instagram on March 26 to share a post announcing news of her second pregnancy with husband, Christopher French. In the first photo, she is seen in a white button-down shirt, with the bottom half unbuttoned, showing off her pregnant belly. The caption read:

"We can't wait to meet you."

She also posted photos with her husband and 3-year old daughter Iris in the next slides. Tisdale welcomed her first child with French in March 2021.

Who is Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale's husband, Christopher French, is a music producer for TV Shows and films. He has produced music for shows including Young and Hungry, and The Dead Girls Detective Agency. He is best known for Unlovable, On Tour with Asperger's Are Us, Harley Quinn and I.

He is also the lead singer in a rock band, Annie Automatic. Christopher French studied Orchestration and Film Scoring at Berklee College of Music, and Recording Engineering at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles.

As per People, Christopher and Ashley first began dating in December 2012. They then attended a premiere event for Tisdale's friend, Vanessa Hudgens' Spring Breakers in March 2013.

While speaking to Ryan Seacrest in 2013, Ashley opened up about her relationship with Christopher saying:

"I was like, 'OK this is the guy', and he knew the same thing. It doesn't get any better. I just can't explain it."

As per People, French pulled out a ring and proposed to the actress on top of the Empire State Building in August 2013. Tisdale took to X sharing the moment saying:

"Best night of my life. We're on top of the world."

The couple tied the knot in September 2014 at the Villa Sevillano in Santa Barbara, California, and the actress took to Instagram to post photos from the wedding. She captioned it:

"Best day of my life! Introducing Mr and Mrs French Sept 8, 2014."

While speaking to Ryan Seacrest during an interview, Ashley revealed details of her wedding saying:

"The 8th was our anniversary, so I wanted to land on an 8th, and thankfully it landed on a Monday in September."

On March 23, 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, Jupiter Iris French.

Before getting together with the High School Musical actress, Christopher French dated The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco in 2011. They even walked the red carpet together at the People's Choice Awards and the Golden Globes Award, but called it quits in 2012 after a year of dating.