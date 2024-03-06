Are Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale friends? Tisdale reveals not seeing her High School Musical co-star in a "long time"

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 5, High School Musical actor Ashley Tisdale answered a fan question about co-star Vanessa Hudgens.

"I haven't seen her in a long time. I think we're just - obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter, so she's a full-time job."

Although the two haven't publicly acknowledged the fallout in their friendship, She reported that they drifted apart when Austin Butler and Vanessa broke up. As per the publication, Ashley allegedly sided with Butler during the breakup. The two were known to be on speaking terms in April 2021 when Hudgets posted a photo of her holding Tisdale's daughter.

When Vanessa Hudgens married Cole Tucker on December 2, 2023, fans wondered why Ashley wasn't on the bridesmaid list.

Exploring Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens's friendship

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens first met in 2005, a year before they started shooting for the High School Musical while filming for a Sears commercial.

After the first High School Musical movie premiered in 2006, the two developed a friendship while on tour with the rest of the crew. Although the premiere for the musical series wrapped up in 2008, the duo were often seen together later.

Tisdale supported Hudgens at the premiere of her 2013 Spring Breakers movie. In August 2013, a new reality series documenting their friendship, Vanessa & Ashley: Inner Circle, premiered on E.

When Ashley Tisdale married Christopher French in 2014, Vanessa was present at the altar as a bridesmaid.

In December 2015, Ashley posted a birthday tribute celebrating Hudgens with the caption;

"This girl. We've done so much together. Three movies, toured the world, played for 80,000 in South America, dressed up in wigs so we could go get food in the venue and no one would recognize us (they didn't), heartbreak, love, laughing, crying, and I honestly couldn't have done all that without her."

In 2017, the besties posted a duet on Ashley's YouTube channel.

The duo is known to have maintained a friendship lasting years. In a 2017 Interview with Women's Health, Vanessa opened up about her friendship with Ashley, saying,

"She's one of those girlfriends who will be my friend forever."

Tisdale, while talking to TooFab, also said,

"We are like the ultimate duo. We have a very genuine friendship and you don't see that."

In 2020, Vanessa, via Instagram, revealed the duo was helping each other "decorate and renovate" their houses together.