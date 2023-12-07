"Ngl it's kinda sad": Fans rue Ashley Tisdale's absence as Bridesmaid at Vanessa Hudgens wedding to Cole Tucker

Fans of Vanessa Hudgens have been elated for the actress as she tied the knot with Cole Tucker last weekend. However, some of them got upset over Vanessa's once-best friend Ashley Tisdale’s absence from the ceremony. They speculate it might have had something to do with the fact that Vanessa’s ex Austin Butler and Tisdale are related and have been friends even before Vanessa and Austin started dating.

Tisdale and Vanessa met for the first time in 2005, during a Sears commercial, and had been close friends since then. A year later, they worked together in the iconic High School Musical and then in the next two sequels of the movie. Over the years, fans witnessed their bond growing stronger.

On the other hand, Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale met in 2009 on the set of their movie Aliens in the Attic, where they played siblings. The two developed a friendship from then on and stood by each other’s side ever since. In 2011, Vanessa and Austin were linked together after being spotted at Tisdale’s sister’s birthday party and later confirmed their relationship In 2012.

After more than eight years of being together, Vanessa and Austin called it quits in January 2020. She then went on to meet her now-husband Cole Tucker. Austin and Vanessa's fans have gone through heartbreaks over their breakup, then eventually moved on and congratulated the actress on her wedding.

However, it appears that people are more heartbroken over the fact that Ashley Tisdale was not a bridesmaid at Vanessa Hudgens’ wedding. Some even assumed they were no longer friends. One X user expressed the same.

Ashley Tisdale's absence as Vanessa Hudgens' bridesmaid left fans disheartened

Although there is no confirmation that Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's friendship has met its expiry date, the two have not been seen together in nearly two years either. Tisdale's noticeable absence from Vanessa's wedding further cemented the doubts some fans already had about their friendship.

Ashley Tisdale's vacuum was felt even more as Vanessa was a bridesmaid at her wedding back in 2014. Some people referred to Austin Butler being Tisdale's distant cousin and hinted at this being the reason why Tisdale might have sided with Austin Butler after his split from Vanessa.

Fans react to Ashley Tisdale's absence as a bridesmaid at Vanessa's wedding. (Image via Instagram/@vanessahudgens)

Whether or not Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale had a fallout is uncertain as they are still following each other on Instagram. The two even kept in touch after Austin and Vanessa's split. In March 2021, Tisdale shared an Instagram post with Vanessa hugging her while the former was pregnant.

Ashley Tisdale welcomed her daughter in the same month of that year and Vanessa Hudgens expressed her awe for the baby's name, Jupiter. She told ET at the time:

“I feel like it was something that Ash had for a minute, and she told me, and it got me emotional because I was like, ‘That’s so unique, and so precious, and celestial. And I’m all about celestial.”

In May 2021, Tisdale shared a snap of Vanessa holding her baby on her Instagram story and addressed The Princess Switch actress as "Aunt Nessa".