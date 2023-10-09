What role did Ashley Tisdale play in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody? Actress shares heartwarming reunion photo with Dylan Sprouse at NFL game

Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody met briefly at an NFL game in Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium. On Sunday, October 8, the High School Musical actress, 38, ran into her longtime on-screen "brother" and former co-star Dylan Sprouse at the Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.

Tisdale later uploaded a photo of herself and Sprouse to her Instagram stories from the game with the message,

"Ran into my little brother @dylansprouse. I love you so much!!!"

In the next story, Ashley shared a video of Dylan surprising his wife, Barbara Palvin, who turned 30 on the same day, with a birthday cake and everyone singing "Happy Birthday" together.

Ashley Tisdale also celebrated the birthday of Dylan's wife (Image via Instagram/@ashleytisdale/@realbarbarapalvin)

Dylan Sprouse and Ashley Tisdale worked together in the Disney sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She played the role of Maddie Fitzpatrick, the adolescent candy-counter employee at The Tipton Hotel.

Maddie also used to run the Camp Tipton Daycare Centre and used to work as a cashier at the Cluck Bucket. Furthermore, in the series, her character seemed to have worked hard and cared about other people, especially her friends.

Ashley Tisdale’s Maddie Fitzpatrick was a smart girl from a not-so-well-to-do family

Maddie, played by Ashley Tisdale, was a recurring character in Disney's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (Image via Disney Channel)

Ashley Tisdale recently ran into her on-screen sibling, Dylan Sprouse, now 31, and couldn't contain her excitement as she took to her Instagram story to upload a photo of herself with Dylan at the game. They also celebrated Dylan's wife, Barbara Palvin's, birthday.

In The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Ashley Tisdale portrayed Maddie, a character who worked at the Tipton to help support her family. Maddie held a variety of jobs throughout the series. Due to her family's poor financial condition, Maddie served as Tipton's Candy Girl since she was 15.

She also used to work double shifts at the Tipton's candy counter to support her family financially during the special occasions when her parents used to travel. She also had a job at the Camp Tipton Daycare Centre in Tipton. Additionally, she worked for the Cluck Bucket. She also served as a counselor at Camp Heaven on Earth during the summer.

Due to her exceptional intelligence, Maddie was a "perfect" student at Our Lady of Perpetual Sorrow School. She is revealed to be more intelligent than London (Brenda Song) as well. She violated her ideal, nevertheless, when she went to detention with London. Later, along with Zack (Dylan Sprouse), Cody (Cole Sprouse), and London, she enrolled at Cheevers High School.

What was the series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody about?

American comedy The Suite Life of Zack & Cody was created by Jim Geoghan and Danny Kallis. The show aired on Disney Channel from March 18, 2005, to September 1, 2008. The Tipton Hotel in Boston serves as the film's main location.

The twin Sprouse brothers, Dylan and Cole, played Zack and Cody Martin. In the television series, they resided in the suite of the fictitious Tipton Hotel in Boston, while their mother (Kim Rhodes) was a singer at the same hotel.

The series' ensemble cast also includes Ashley as Maddie, Brenda Song as the hotel heiress London Tipton, and Phill Lewis as the serious and dutiful hotel manager Mr. Moseby, who used to frequently fall prey to the twins' pranks. The story revolves around the identical twins' actions and how they frequently get into trouble for various reasons.