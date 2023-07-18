"Want what they have": Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's wedding photos in Hungary leave fans overwhelmed

American actor Dylan Sprouse and his longtime partner Barbara Palvin left the netizens overwhelmed after the pictures of their secret wedding ceremony went viral over the internet. Reportedly, the duo tied the knot in Palvin's native country, Hungary.

As per the local media outlet Bors Online, the 30-year-old star and Palvin were amongst their friends and family on July 15, where she was seen dressed in a wedding dress and veil.

Dylan's twin brother, Cole Sprouse, was also seemingly spotted at the chapel where the duo exchanged their "I do's." His girlfriend, Ari Fournier, also shared glimpses on her Instagram stories of her time in Hungary at the Four Seasons Hotel Budapest.

The pictures of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's wedding pictures in Hungary went viral, netizens were shocked and happy for them, with one of them commenting:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's wedding pictures. (Photo @stylistgall/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's wedding pictures

After the pictures of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's secret ceremony in Hungary went viral, Twitterati was left overwhelmed. Several users expressed their excitement for the newly married couple and said that they were happy for them. One of the users also called them an "unproblematic couple" and lauded them for having a simple, religious wedding.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sprouse and Palvin's wedding pictures. (Photo @stylistgall/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sprouse and Palvin's wedding pictures. (Photo @stylistgall/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sprouse and Palvin's wedding pictures. (Photo @stylistgall/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sprouse and Palvin's wedding pictures. (Photo @stylistgall/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sprouse and Palvin's wedding pictures. (Photo @stylistgall/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sprouse and Palvin's wedding pictures. (Photo @stylistgall/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sprouse and Palvin's wedding pictures. (Photo @stylistgall/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sprouse and Palvin's wedding pictures. (Photo @stylistgall/Twitter)

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin first crossed each other's paths in 2017 after the former slid into her DMs. The duo began dating in 2018 and have since been together. The surprise wedding comes after the duo announced their engagement in June 2023, even though they were reportedly engaged in September 2022.

They posed together for V magazine’s Fall 2023 cover which was wedding-themed. While speaking to the publication, Dylan Sprouse said that they did not feel it was necessary to be "fully transparent" with the public about their engagement.

Barbara Palvin said:

“I think the engagement stressed me more than the wedding. I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal — Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question — but for me, it was right then and there. I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”

Sprouse also said that he was "nervous" about his first dance with Palvin since he is not a good dancer.

The duo occasionally shares pictures with each other on their social media handles. As of writing, neither Dylan nor Barbara have confirmed the news of their wedding.