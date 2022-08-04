5 lesser-known facts about Cole and Dylan Sprouse

The famous child actors, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, were born on August 4, 1992 to Melanie Wright and Matthew Sprouse. The twins are known for their roles in the hit Disney sitcom, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and its spin-off The Suite Life on Deck.

Cole and Dylan have since gone on to star in a number of notable projects. Cole Sprouse became incredibly popular as Jughead Jones on The CW's Riverdale, based on the characters of Archie Comics. In 2019, he also starred in the YA drama film Five Feet Apart.

Dylan Sprouse, meanwhile, starred in the 2021 film Tyger Tyger as well as the 2022 romcom My Fake Boyfriend, which also stars Modern Family's Sarah Hyland.

The Sprouse twins are loved by audiences across the world and as they turn 30 today, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the two.

Lesser-known facts about Cole and Dylan Sprouse that you might not know

1) Cole and Dylan Sprouse are both named after eminent personalities

Dylan, who is 15 minutes older than Cole, was named after the famous Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas. Cole was named after the famous jazz singer and pianist Nat King Cole.

The twins have German ancestry and moved back to the US when they were four months old.

2) Cole and Dylan Sprouse successfully pranked everyone at their graduation ceremony

Like their characters on Zack and Cody, Cole and Dylan also pulled off a prank in real life. During their NYU graduation ceremony in 2015, the twins switched places and accepted each other's degrees, and nobody was any wiser until they revealed the prank.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse both enrolled in the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, New York to complete their undergraduate degrees. While Cole studied archeology, geographic information systems and satellite imaging, Dylan studied video game design.

Cole said that his interest in his chosen subject stemmed from the fact that his grandfather was a geologist. In an interview, Cole revealed that he worked on an archeological site in Bulgaria after college and even found an old ceramic theatrical mask of Dionysus.

Dylan Sprouse, meanwhile, is a gamer and in 2014, he even worked for Smash Bros. as a commentator and covered several different tournaments. He is a well-known face in the video gaming world.

3) Cole Sprouse is an actor as well as a talented photographer

Cole's interest in photography started out as a hobby and it stemmed from his struggles with mental health issues and depression.

His Instagram account provides a brilliant portfolio of his passionate photography. Cole Sprouse is already on his way to carving a niche for himself in the field after working with big names like Elle magazine and Adidas. He has photographed several celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner and Sam Smith, as well as his own Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, among others.

4) Cole Sprouse aka Jughead Jones loves comics

Cole and Dylan Sprouse interned at a comic-book store in California called Meltdown Comics before they went to NYU.

Cole loves reading comics and thus, it's no surprise that he went on to bag the role of Jughead Jones in Riverdale, based on the Archie comics. Additionally, it was the staff at Meltdown Comics who were the first to learn about him getting the role.

According to the established canon, it was Cole's love for the Archie comics that led him to demand that his character be portrayed faithfully in Riverdale. In the Archie comic universe, Jughead is portrayed as an asexual and aromantic character.

He wanted Jughead to be an ace not only because it is a canon, but also because he felt it was important to showcase that sort of representation. Unfortunately, Riverdale's Jughead is actively pursuing a romantic relationship with Betty.

5) Dylan Sprouse runs a meadery

Dylan Sprouse has been brewing mead since he was 16 years old. He has also experimented a lot with mead recipes.

The venture eventually led him to open the All-Wise Meadery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2018, along with a couple of partners. The company also has a YouTube channel which posts a lot of behind-the-scenes footage of running the meadery.

