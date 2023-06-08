Last month, pop icon and former Pittsburgh Pirates star Cole Tucker's fiancee, Vanessa Hudgens, guest starred on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and spilled the beans about her temptation to elope with the baseball shortstop.

Apparently, Hudgens wants to skip the stress of the lavish social wedding and simply elope.

For celebrities like Vanessa, the pressure surrounding their personal lives is amplified by the public's scrutiny and constant media attention. Every aspect of their engagement and wedding plans becomes subject to public opinion, which adds an extra layer of stress and anxiety.

"It’s hard,” she explained. “Finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope. I'm lost, I don't know."

However, Tucker is pretty calm about Hudgens' change of heart and doesn't necessarily care for the details. All he wants is to get married to his fiancee as soon as possible.

Vanessa Hudgens got engaged to Cole Tucker after dating for more than a year

Former Pittsburgh Pirates star Cole Tucker and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens have been dating since 2020. The pair met during an online meditation class in the middle of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

"After our Zoom, I followed him on Instagram, and then I actually just did a deep dive, and two days later, he DMed me,” Vanessa recalled as per a Page Six report.

She added:

“It’s the ultimate modern day love story. “It’s ridiculous. Like who are we, the most new-age couple ever?”

On Feb 9, Hudgens confirmed the news of their engagement via an Instagram post.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍" - Vanessa Hudgens

Currently, Tucker is playing in the minor league with the Colorado Rockies.

