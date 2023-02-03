Who is Cole Tucker? Internet is buzzing with news of Vanessa Hudgens' engagement to MLB player

American actress Vanessa Hudgens is finally engaged to her MLB player boyfriend Cole Tucker after two years of dating, according to several unofficial reports on the internet.

Reportedly, the duo got engaged sometime last year, whose details are yet to be disclosed officially by them.

While the exact timeline of the proposal is still unclear, the unofficial engagement news seems to be based on the time when the 26-year-old sports star and the 34-year-old actress enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris in November 2022.

While the news emerged after several media agencies reported of the development, neither Hudgens nor Tucker have officially agreed or confirmed the news.

The duo have been dating for almost three years now since they first made it official in February 2021.

Born in 1996, Cole Tucker is a professional baseball player from Arizona who made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019.

Which school has Cole Tucker attended? More details revealed about Vanessa Hudgens' boyfriend

Cole Tucker is a popular name in the world of professional baseball. Being a shortstop and outfielder for the Colorado Rockies, he played with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2019 to 2022. In his early years, the MLB player attended Mountain Pointe High School in Pheonix, Arizona, where he was actively involved in baseball as well.

Things reportedly became serious for him once he entered the University of Arizona, where he committed to playing college baseball. Coming to Cole’s personal life, the 26-year-old was born to an African-American father, Jamie Tucker, and a European-American mother, Erin. Additionally, his brother Carson is also into baseball.

A well-known face in the world of baseball, Cole Tucker was the one to open the 2019 season with the Indianapolis Indians. Furthermore, last year, Tucker has appeared in almost 19 games for the Pirates, where he played second base, shortstop, and right field.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first crossed each other's paths while attending Joe Jonas' virtual meditation session

The couple reportedly met each other back in 2020, via Zoom, when they were virtually attending Joe Jonas' meditation session. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first sparked dating rumors when the two were spotted holding hands in November 2020.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021 and since then have been sharing cute and mushy social media posts featuring each other.

From vacationing together to even walking on several red carpets holding hands, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been serving couple goals ever since they went public.

It is important to note that the couple have not yet officially addressed the news of their engagement. The details can be clarified once either of the two addresses the situation, or any spokesperson or representative sheds more light.

Prior to Cole Tucker, The Princess Switch actor was in an 8-year relationship with Elvis star Austin Butler.

