Who were Vanessa Hudgens' bridesmaids? Closer look at the illustrious guest list with a notable 'High School Musical' star missing

Vanessa Hudgens has tied the knot with MLB shortstop Cole Tucker. The couple exchanged their vows in Mexico with their loved ones in attendance.

Hudgens' six bridesmaids included her sister Stella, along with Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Laura New, Hailey Lavelle, and Morgan Marcell. Like Hudgens, Stella, Hyland, Shipp, and Marcell are actresses.

Vanessa Hudgens' bridesmaids

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some were surprised by Ashley Tisdale's absence, as the fellow "High School Musical" actress is known to be a good friend of Hudgens. While there must likely be a good reason for this, it is currently unknown.

The wedding guest list has not been disclosed; nevertheless, neither star's social media pages mention her attending the ceremony. While some fans think that the two are no longer friends, there is no evidence to support that, and something else likely prevented Tisdale from flying to Mexico.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's wedding

The wedding took place at the Azulik City of Arts, Mexico and as the photos are making their way onto Instagram, fans can get a look at the unforgettable day.

While Vanessa Hudgens originally had some concerns regarding the heat and humidity, she told Vogue that all her doubts vanished upon first seeing the location:

“I knew that it was our place. I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

While it may seem unexpected that the ceremony was officiated by Jay Shetty, the storyteller and podcaster (who used to be a monk) hosted the Zoom meditation where the two first met.

As such, Hudgens never had any doubts about this decision.

"Cole and I met in 2020 on a Zoom meditation led by Jay Shetty, so when we got engaged, we knew that we wanted Jay to officiate our wedding," Hudgens said.

With the two embarking on a new path, fans will be keeping a close eye on Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram for more photos and updates on the couple.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.