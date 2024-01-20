Is Jenna Dewan married? Relationship with Steve Kazee explored as the couple announce their second pregnancy

On January 17, Jenna Dewan announced her third pregnancy on Instagram. She posted a video of her fiance, Steve Kazee, serenading her, with the caption;

"Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice?"

In the video, Jenna can be seen in a bubble bath with her belly peeking through as Kazee sits on a chair beside the tub with his guitar. Kazee also posted a separate Instagram post where he mentions that he would have a "million babies" with the Step Up actor.

While talking about her current pregnancy in an interview with Romper on January 17, Dewan revealed:

"I've just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again."

Jenna also revealed that she is happy that she can eat a plate of scrambled eggs and lime tortilla chips without feeling nauseous and opened up about having a baby when there is no lockdown since she gave birth to her son, Callum, in March 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

As per People, Dewan and Kazee first met in 2012, during the Broadway show, Once. Kazee starred in the musical, and after Dewan split from Channing Tatum, she confirmed her relationship with Kazee in 2018, before announcing their engagement in February 2020.

While Dewan and Kazee are not married yet, in 2023, she told Us Weekly that they had settled on a location.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee: A brief overview of their relationship

The couple first ran into each other in 2012 at the Broadway, where Kazee starred in the musical Once. Although Jenna Dewan was with Channing Tatum at that time, the two found their way back to each other and announced their relationship in October 2018, as per People, before getting engaged in 2020.

They were first spotted together in November 2018. In September 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting.

Jenna Dewan gave birth to her son, Callum, in March 2020 after getting engaged to Steve Kazee the previous month. While talking about her son, Callum, Jenna said:

"It was wild to be postpartum at the same time as all those changes in the world. Then also having all that downtime to really nest, but then also being afraid."

The actress also shares a daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, whom she married in 2009 after meeting him on the film, Step Up. The two announced their separation in 2018 before getting together with Steve Kazee.

While talking about her current pregnancy to romper, Jenna compared this pregnancy to her first one, saying:

"I'm not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We'll see."

She also went on to mention that she and Kazee have decided on not to learn the gender of their second child ahead of time.

While talking to Romper, Jenna Dewan also revealed that she's unsure how much time she'll be able to take off for the baby and that it partly depends on whether her current show, The Rookie, sees a seventh season.

On The Rookie, Jenna Dewan plays Bailey Nune, a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter.