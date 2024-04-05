"A little bit of you and a little bit of me": Megan McKenna announces she is expecting first child with footballer Oliver Burke with cute video

On April 4, 2024, reality TV star and singer Megan McKenna announced that she was expecting her first child with her footballer fiance, Oliver Burke. The 31-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex star revealed the news on Instagram with the caption:

"A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family."

According to OK! Magazine, Megan McKenna and Oliver Burke were first spotted vacationing together in Paris in February 2023 and, after a whirlwind romance, were engaged just four months later, in June 2023.

Burke is a Scottish professional footballer who plays as a right winger or forward for EFL Championship club Birmingham City.

Megan McKenna announced her pregnancy with a cute video

Megan McKenna announced her pregnancy on Instagram by posting a short video, stitching together clips that showed her and her fiance rejoicing in their pregnancy.

The video was interspersed with snippets of the happy parents-to-be kissing as they captured their journey through the pregnancy so far, starting with a positive pregnancy test. The comments section was flooded with McKenna's celebrity friends congratulating the couple on their happy news.

This news came just months after Megan McKenna was admitted to the hospital for an abdominal surgery in November. On Instagram, she wrote to her fans that the surgery led to complications that made it "very painful & so uncomfortable to move."

"It got worse thursday & was admitted to hospital Friday. All the nurses are so lovely So I'm in good hands. Miss cooking my dinners & sharing with you all. Just need some good energy put out for me please so I can be better to put up my tree & cook cute winter dinners." She added.

Meanwhile, McKenna's Instagram page is filled with videos of her cooking, which preceded her publishing her cookbook in 2022 titled Can You Make That Gluten-Free? This came after the reality star revealed that she battled coeliac disease in 2016, an illness caused by an immune reaction to eating gluten.

Megan McKenna and Oliver Burke got engaged in Montenegro

Just months after the couple were spotted publicly, Burke, aged 26, proposed to Megan McKenna at the scenic One&Only resort in Boka Bay, Montenegro, with a private beach overlooking the mountain range. McKenna posted the video on Instagram with the caption:

"YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband."

In the video, her fiance is seen ushering a blindfolded McKenna from a boat to a private deck scattered with flower petals.

As McKenna removed her blindfold, Burke went down on one knee and asked, “Megan Elizabeth McKenna, will you marry me?” The couple were later pictured enjoying a private meal on the beach in front of a giant "Marry Me" sign.

Megan McKenna's high-profile relationship with Oliver Burke followed the heels of her previous relationships with her The Only Way Is Essex co-star Pete Wicks in 2016 and Love Island star Mike Thalassitis in 2018.

Born in Barking, London, in September 1992, Megan McKenna's claim to fame was her appearance on the MTV reality show Ex On The Beach from 2015 to 2016 and her subsequent appearance in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

Her most famous reality TV appearance was in The Only Way Is Essex, colloquially dubbed TOWIE, from 2016 to 2017 and the consequent relationship with her co-star Pete Wicks.

In 2017, Megan McKenna dabbled in music and launched her music career, explaining that it was "always her aim" to be a singer in a 2019 interview with Entertainment South Wales.

"It was always my aim to be a singer. I trained at full-time theatre school and went to every audition going. When I was little, my mum had to drive me all over the UK. TV kind of got me to where I want to be and I’m on my journey with my music. I’ve always been doing it, but no-ones really known about it and its like, 'Oh? Is she doing music now?' and its like 'I’ve done it my whole life!" She continued.

Megan McKenna released her debut studio album, Story of Me, in 2018. She was also crowned the winner of ITV's The X Factor: Celebrity in November 2019.