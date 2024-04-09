Too hot to Handle's Francesca Farago reveals she is having twins with Jesse Sullivan

On April 7, Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago and trans TikTok star Jesse Sullivan took to Instagram to share a video announcing they are expecting twins. In the video, Farago can be seen getting an ultrasound, after which the doctor reveals that the couple will be having twin babies.

In the video, Sullivan, pointing to their dog, can be heard saying;

"So future babies, just so you know, this is us finding out if it's just one or if it's just two. Your mom's so nervous. Your brother's so nervous. "

The doctor said:

"I see two sacs. Two definitive sacs."

To which Francesca gasped and said:

"There they are."

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan announce news of their pregnancy

One week before announcing the number of children they are expecting, the couple, in a joint Instagram post on March 31, the day of International Transgender Day of Visibility, had revealed news of their pregnancy. In the image, a pregnancy test shows "pregnant" among a bunch of Polaroid pictures.

While celebrating the news, the couple mentioned in the caption:

"We wanted ot take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling!! AHH IM PREGNANT."

Sullivan, in a TikTok video, while sharing the news, said;

"We're pregnant! It's been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you all for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!"

Sullivan is a parent of a 15-year-old child Arlo. Sullivan and Farago have been documenting their IVF journey on Instagram by posting videos and photos of the Too Hot to Handle star receiving injections, taking pregnancy tests, and filling out embryo selection forms.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan's relationship explored

After appearing on season 1 of Too Hot to Handle in 2021, Francesca Farago, while talking to Elite Daily in 2023, revealed that she met her fiance, Jesse Sullivan, while hosting an event for the Pride Month on Zoom. She said:

"TikTok hired me to host an event for Pride Month. It was a TikTok live event with Willow Smith and the app's LGBTQ+ Trailblazers. I interviewed three people and Jesse was one of them. We met on Zoom and just fell in love very quickly."

Francesca Farago had done one more dating show, Perfect Match which aired in 2023. While talking about her early exit from the show, Francesca in a TikTok shared;

"Literally the minute I left that villa, I texted Jesse, and I was like, 'Hey, are you still single? I'm traumatized and do you want to hang out."

While talking to Elite Daily about their relationship, Francesca said that they are "just so in love" and often post content of them together.

In May 2023, two years after they first met, the reality tv star in an Instagram post announced that they were engaged, saying "a glimpse into the most magical night ever, obsessed with our family...what is life!!"

While speaking to Live From E! with host Laverne Cox at the People's Choice Awards, Francesca revealed that they are keen to start a family, and want a huge wedding, so they plan on having a wedding after having the baby.