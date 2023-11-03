Why did Kim Kardashian fire Stephanie Shepherd in 2017? Reality star’s former assistant breaks silence

On the October 23 edition of The Skinny Confident Him and Her Podcast, Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian's former assistant, revealed why she was fired from her position in 2017 after working together for four years. Shepherd revealed that it was a mutual decision since both felt she had nothing to contribute, and it was time for her to move on in her career.

Recalling the firing, Shepherd can be heard saying,

"So I got fired. And it was such a huge deal at the time. I mean fired in the nicest way, like I was crying, she was crying, because we are friends."

She continued to explain that the decision was mutual and that Kim was ready to support her with whatever she needed.

“I just inherently felt like, ‘It is time to move on. I don’t know if I have anything more I can contribute to this.’ I think she probably felt that and saw that. [So] she’s like, ‘I want you to [thrive]. You need something more. You have this thing — pursue that. I’m supporting you [with] whatever you need.'"

"It is my graduate school," says Stephanie Shepherd on working under Kim Kardashian

Stephanie went on to describe her firing the "most beautiful uncoupling" and talked about her experience with working under Kim Kardashian's wing.

“It’s a machine, and it is meticulous. I always say it is my graduate school."

She went on to add,

“Because I learned everything that I know about sending an email to an agent, or speaking to a manager or booking glam, or finding a photographer, or dealing with product development, or working with a publicist. Every single step of everything that you have to know about being an entrepreneur in the entertainment business, I learned from working under Kim.”

She also recalled what it meant to be in the public's eye while working with the Kardashians and how she came to be known by the public under that job title.

“It was a long time ago. It’s really also interesting to be identified for a job that I had ten years ago."

Kim Kardashian also addressed the firing during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2017. She said that Shepherd "wanted to go in a different direction" and added,

“I respect that. I love giving that encouragement to whoever I’m working with. Just because people stop working together doesn’t mean that they’re feuding and stop being friends.”

The two women have maintained their friendship since the firing and continue to support each other's professional life. Kim Kardashian also went to attend her former assistant's wedding in June 2023.