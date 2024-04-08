Actress Son Ye-jin is all over social media for sharing her recent spring outing photographs on Instagram. According to the Korean media agency My Daily, on April 7, the Something in the Rain actress was reportedly with her family for the first time in public. She shared pictures of her day enjoying the picnic alongside her dog, Kitty, who was seen playing around the mat.

Son Ye-jin was reportedly joined by Hyun Bin and her baby boy for this outing. The actress donned blue overalls and a black cap and was seen sitting on a mat eating food. A baby stroller was visible in the photographs shared by the actress on her official social media page, creating much curiosity among netizens about her baby.

Although her husband, actor Hyun Bin, is not seen in the two photographs, many netizens and fans are convinced that it was a family picnic. Displaying the fun side of her day, she covered the photographs with some fresh crayon stickers, including rainbows, snacks, rabbits, teddies, and more. She captioned her post,

“Did everyone have a good weekend? Start again tomorrow!” translated by Google.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are all over the internet following their second wedding anniversary, as fans and netizens highlight their favorite moments shared by the couple online. Recently, the Thirty-Nine star shared pictures from her recent picnic date through her official Instagram account. According to Korean media, the actress was reportedly with her family.

Furthermore, some photographs of a three-member family have been circulating on platforms like X and Instagram. Speculations among netizens have risen about whether the alleged family picture is Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin, and their baby. In the photograph, a couple is seen along with a baby sitting in a toy car. Netizens have showcased their excitement, although the images have not been confirmed by the actor's agency.

It is rare to see the Crash Landing on You couple together on a public date; however, recently they were seen enjoying a double date with Goblin Duo Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook, who are widely known for their bromance and friendship. The four renowned South Korean actors were spotted at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game at the MLB Seoul Series 2024, held at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Crash Landing on You couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's relationship

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are one of the most loved couples in South Korea and have a huge fan base internationally thanks to their amazing performance in the Netflix drama Crash Landing on You. They received compliments from viewers and fans for their captivating synergy and chemistry built throughout the show.

Apart from the rom-com series, the two were seen in the crime action film The Negotiation. On January 1, 2021, the two were reportedly spotted together on multiple dates, according to the South Korean media agency Dispatch. That day, their agencies confirmed their relationship and revealed that the actors were dating each other with positive feelings.

The couple tied the knot on March 31, 2022, and welcomed their baby boy on November 27, 2022. They recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary last week, receiving well wishes and love from fans. Son Ye-jin shared unseen photographs from the wedding photoshoot posing alongside Hyun Bin, along with a picture from her wedding, on Instagram in celebration of the day.

Son Ye-jin was recently offered a role in director Park Chan-wook's upcoming film and is considering her appearance. Meanwhile, Hyun Bin's forthcoming film, Harbin, is expected to premiere in 2024.