Korean actor Gong Yoo's father passes away at the age of 78

Gong Yoo, the Korean actor's father passed away at the age of 78, as reported by Times Now. He died on February 5, and a funeral service for the same is currently being conducted. The service is expected to take place at the Asan Hospital in Seoul where the actor will be awaiting mourning visitors as he grieves his loss.

While the cause behind the death of the actor's father is unveiled, it is assumed that it was either old age or a natural cause of death. Following the spread of the news on the internet, fans have been sharing words of comfort, support, and encouragement during the actor's tough time.

Fans send words of comfort to Gong Yoo following his father's death at the age of 78

On February 7, the shocking news of Gong Yoo's father's death landed on the internet, leaving fans and other netizens saddened by the same. Fans and netizens, in general, have been sending words of support and comfort to the idol, while grieving with the idol during his mournful period.

Here are some of the reactions:

About the legendary South Korean actor, Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor who was born on July 10, 1979. The actor began his career in 2001 through his debut feature in the K-drama, School 4. His career only peaked further as he continued to roll out K-dramas and South Korean films, and fans couldn't help but fall for his extensive list of charms.

The actor is quite well known for his work in the Korean film Train to Busan, the K-drama series Coffee Prince and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and also recently garnered attention for his small yet important feature in the world-dominating K-drama series, Squid Game.

Gong Yoo, who's currently housed under the entertainment agency, Management SOOP, is also expected to return to the industry with an exciting K-drama release. For the upcoming second season of Squid Game, the actor is expected to return to his role, and the teasers for the same have already gotten fans pretty excited. The release date for Squid Game Season 2, however, isn't confirmed yet but is expected to be rolled out in late 2024.

Fans continue to mourn the loss of the actor's father and send him words of support and encouragement. The deceased will be buried at the Sian Family Memorial Park following a funeral procession on February 8 at 5:20 AM KST.