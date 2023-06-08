"So embarassing FOR ALL PARTIES INVOLVED": Asian Doll, Lil Jamez, and Znuie drama explained as netizens express irritation 

Asian Doll, Lil Jamez, and Znuie have managed to make their way into headlines after Znuie uploaded a picture of Asian Doll and Lil Jamez on her Instagram story and accused the two of hanging out together, even though she is the mother of Lil Jamez’s child. While posting the pictures on June 6, she wrote in the caption:

“But you sitting here worries about meee! Go be with tooth body and leave me alone Lil Jamez. I know the height difference is crazy. Goodnight. I’m done y’all fr. I was bored.”

All of this made social media users slam Asian Doll, which made her hop onto her Instagram live where she shared her side of the story. She claimed that the pictures shared by Znuie were old pictures of her with Lil James. She also claimed that she never saw him again after the pictures were taken.

Furthermore, Asian Doll has vehemently denied any romantic involvement with Lil Jamez, asserting that he is merely “a fan.” She disparaged Lil Jamez, stating that she is not attracted to "n*ggas who are short, black, and ugly." Asian also criticized Znuie for sharing the photos in the first place.

All of this has garnered a lot of negative comments on social media. One netizen also responded to the stories and said:

Social media users lash out at Asian Doll, Lil Jamez and Znuie for making personal grievances public

The recent public feud between rapper Asian Doll, influencer Znuie, and rapper Lil Jamez has sparked an intense backlash as social media users express their disappointment over the trio's decision to air their personal grievances on various social media platforms.

The drama unfolded after Asian Doll was seen in intimate photos with Lil Jamez, who shares a child with Znuie.

As the saga played out online, critics and fans alike have been quick to condemn the act. As an Instagram account, @TheShadeRoom shared screenshots of the same, here is how social media users reacted:

Lil Jamez and Znuie lash out at Asian Doll for denying her relationship with the former

As Asian Doll denied her relationship with Lil Jamez, claiming that the pictures were old, in response to the denial, Znuie retaliated by posting a video showing Lil Jamez and Asian Doll engaging in a kiss on the mouth. This move was aimed at refuting Asian’s claims and further fueling the controversy.

Znuie expressed her disappointment in Lil Jamez's behavior and said:

“Not you tryna downplay a relationship and tryna be cool. You can lie to the internet but we both know the truth. I don’t kiss mfs ion like. That’s too intimate lil dirty. Keep shaking them hips, though.”

All of the fiasco also got Lil Jamez to speak up, as he uploaded a story on Instagram, where he said:

“Asian the B*. Stop lying you dirty H*.” Just saying anything to be cool. You ain’t even have to say nothing, just keep it P, But wanna play internet games.”

The fiasco has garnered a lot of social media attention, as many slammed the three involved. At the moment, none of the three have responded back to the backlash ever since they started this blame game on Instagram stories. It still remains unclear if the pictures were really old or whether they were clicked recently.

