A$AP Rocky claims he steals Rihanna's clothes, saying he wants to break gender norms in fashion

Rapper A$AP Rocky made a surprising revelation during his interview with Vogue's The Run-Through podcast on May 1, 2025, wherein he claimed to have stolen his partner Rihanna's clothes.

When asked about his perspective on fashion, Rocky said that he aspired to be "a catalyst for daring men," expressing discontent with the line between femininity and masculinity in fashion. Stating that he doesn't see any barriers in styling, the rapper said:

"For me, it’s not fair that my girl could just go in my closet and take anything from it and wear it. She (Rihanna) does it to me all the time, man! Sometimes you just see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo, like, ‘Wait, there goes my Miu Miu f–king jacket! What the f*ck? I was looking for that since 2021!'"

The rapper continued:

"That goes both ways. She has pieces she don't know that I actually stole, you get what I'm saying?"

Expanding on his thought process concerning fashion, A$AP Rocky talked about what the Moors wore, citing examples of kilts, babushkas, and pearls. The rapper said that for him, pearls, kilts, and shirts on the head were elements that were "meant to be like, emasculated and meant to look feminine." He added that these elements entered the fashion domain with African men sporting them.

A$AP Rocky reveals fatherhood is now a creative process for him

While A$AP Rocky touched upon important topics like the 2025 Met Gala and his upcoming projects during Vogue's The Run-Through podcast, the rapper also shared how his children influenced his creative process.

For the unversed, Rocky shares two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers (born on May 13, 2022) and Riot Rose Mayers (born on August 1, 2023), with Rihanna. Talking about fatherhood concerning his artistic process, the rapper said:

"Being a father is my creative process now because I just embodied it as a whole. I never really had a role model or just an iconic figure, ... and I guess I'm that for people, and I didn't purposely try to do that, but I take it as a badge of honor. I'm so flattered and, you know, just being me that it can inspire people to actually do something that is considered good being a present active father."

Rocky also reflected on his father, Adrian Mayers, stating that he was a "proud dad" who taught the rapper everything he knew, including how to be a gentleman. The Sundress rapper added that he was prepared to be a father for his whole life.

Additionally, A$AP Rocky talked about watching his sons grow into their personalities, dubbing the process "amazing." He expressed excitement over watching his kids interact with each other and with him and Rihanna.

During his latest interview with Vogue, A$AP Rocky also discussed how his approach to fashion has changed over the years. He mentioned that in his formative years, he'd prepare his clothes the night before Easter or Christmas, having a vision of the outfit for the next morning.

However, he got tired of it and stopped the practice in his late teens, allowing fashion to choose him. The rapper said that one's outfit reflects how one feels that day.

