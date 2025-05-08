A video of Kick streamer Adin Ross confronting Kanye West has gone viral on social media. On May 8, 2025, a 41-second clip from controversial internet personality Nicholas "Sneako's" Parti livestream surfaced on X. In it, Adin Ross conversed with Sneako and Kanye West via FaceTime call, and asked the Grammy Award-winning musician the following question:

"...I know, but Ye, do you think that Hitler would've liked you for being Black?"

After a few seconds of silence, Kanye West responded:

"Yeah, I think he would've had... I would've been a scientist that America ended up cleaning up, and you know, bringing in, and have him serve in America after the fact. Like, I'm one of the scientists. So, he loves scientists."

While acknowledging that the American rapper is a "very creative" individual, Adin Ross said:

"Well, yeah. I mean, you are very creative and you're an artist, and (Kanye West interjects, saying, 'Wait a second! Come on, so I am not a scientist?') Well, you're very smart. You're brilliant, but..."

"I don't really understand it" - Adin Ross reacts to Kanye West's new song, "HH"

During the same Parti livestream, Sneako debuted the music video for Kanye West's new single "HH," to which Adin Ross reacted via FaceTime call. When the former asked the latter for his thoughts on the track, Ross responded:

"Well, look, bro, I think the beat is very good, and I don't think the lyrics are that well. But, you know, the video itself, I don't really understand it. I think that Hitler... It's kinda, like, ironic. Right? I feel like Hitler hates everyone that's not on what he's on, with blue eyes, and that is German. Right? So, therefore Ye, I don't think, you know, when you have Black people in the video saying, 'HH,' Heil Hitler, you know, I just don't really understand that. It's kind of like mockery. You know? It's mockery, I mean. Excuse me."

Adin Ross made headlines on April 27, 2025, when he stated that he was "very happy" with his decision not to livestream with Kanye West. He said:

"You guys can say I'm controlled in all these things, I really don't give a f**k. I'm very happy that I didn't go. They got banned on Twitch that day, I would've definitely been banned. They would've banned my a**."

Furthermore, the Kick ambassador criticized the 47-year-old celebrity for his behavior towards Ragnesh "N3on" and Sneako.

