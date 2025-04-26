"Should have been Adin": Fans react as N3on announces livestream with Kanye West

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has announced a collaboration livestream with Kanye West. On April 25, 2025, the content creator took to his official X account to announce that he would be teaming up with Nico "Sneako" for a broadcast featuring the Grammy Award-winning musician.

While N3on did not provide a specific date, he did state that the special livestream is "coming very soon." He wrote:

"N3ON x YE x SNEAKO. Coming very soon"

The announcement has garnered quite a lot of traction, eliciting reactions from over 300 netizens. While some fans were excited about N3on's collaboration with the American rapper, others felt Kick ambassador Adin Ross should have been the one to partner with Kanye West.

"Should have been adin," X user @Agtesnx remarked.

"stream of the year 🔥🔥," X user @clippedszn commented.

"This is about to literally blow up the internet," X user @Dieggo wrote.

X user @Tinylilmandingo believed N3on risks getting banned from the Stake-backed platform by teaming up with Kanye West.

"Bro you're going to get your account banned." X user @Tinylilmandingo stated.

Meanwhile, one netizen thought Sneako was "using" the 20-year-old streamer.

"N3on you such a b**ch to include Sneako in this. Sam was right Sneako 1000% just using you," X user @newstodayyt1 tweeted.

Kanye West gave a shout-out to Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and Sneako days before N3on officially announced his collaboration with the rapper

On April 24, 2025, a 29-second video of Kanye West surfaced on X, in which he was seen giving a shout-out to streamers such as Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and Sneako. Asking the content creators to get on board to premiere his upcoming album, West said:

"For this rollout, I need everybody. I need everybody! You know, Adin, Kai, Sneako, that's my dog. But everybody that streams, needs to stream this rollout. If you believe in god, you know it is. And if you don't believe in god, god believes in you. This is like I'm wearing the black..."

X user @FearedBuck has provided an update on N3on's upcoming collaboration with Kanye West, reporting that he and Sneako had arrived in Spain and were on their way to livestream alongside the rapper. The netizen also claimed that West allegedly told the content creators that they would be doing a 24-hour stream "until the album is finished."

