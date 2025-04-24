Kanye West wants Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, Sneako, and other streamers to livestream the rollout of his upcoming album

Musician Kanye "Ye" West has been seen in the studio working on his highly anticipated upcoming album, unofficially titled WW3, also referred to as C*ck, which is due for a 2025 release. West entered the streaming world during the album's rollout, appearing on producer Digital Nas' Twitch streams and making music. Recently, Ye called out Kai Cenat and other streamers to support his album.

On April 24, a clip of West talking about his upcoming release alongside Digital Nas surfaced online. In the clip, the rapper was seen hyping up WW3 while asking prominent streamers to get on board and broadcast the album's build-up:

"For this rollout, I need everybody, I need everybody. Adin, Kai, Sneako, you know, that's my dog... everybody that streams needs to stream this rollout..."

In the clip, Kanye West showed love for Kick streamer Nico "Sneako", referring to him as his "dog", a sign of appreciation.

Sneako has long been a vocal supporter of Ye, consistently aligning himself with the rapper's views and public image, even supporting his presidential election campaign in 2022. In February 2025, following what he believed was Ye's suspension from X, Sneako even reached out to Elon Musk on stream, urging him to reinstate the rapper's account.

However, Ye's relationship with Adin Ross is not quite as positive. The two initially planned a collaboration, but the stream fell short due to a conflict. In the recent past, Kanye has expressed controversial views online, going so far as to say that he "loves Hitler," a statement Adin criticized.

Looking at Kanye West's relationship with Kai Cenat

In an interview with Justin LaBoy in 2024, following the release of his album with Ty Dolla $ign titled Vultures, Kanye claimed Kai Cenat was an industry plant:

"('[Kai Cenat] is an industry plant?' asked LaBoy) Of course, that exact genre is the most industry plant sh*t."

This situation took place soon after Kai called Kanye out for sending him loose-fitting pants. Kai responded, asking the rapper to send him a new pair:

"Bro Ye, just send me some new pants... All of this because the pants ain't fit?"

Later, Kanye seemingly obliged, and the streamer found a new pair of Vultures-themed pants that fit well in his P.O. box. During the 2025 Grammys, Kai met West on the red carpet and greeted him. The latter reciprocated the sentiment and agreed to meet the streamer later.

Following Ye's controversial outbursts on X soon after the Grammys, Kai claimed that his collaboration with the rapper may be cancelled.

Most recently, while streaming with Digital Nas, the rapper criticized Kai Cenat, calling him corny. Soon after, while the two were working on a song, Twitch reportedly took the stream down.

