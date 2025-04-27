Adin Ross is "very happy" he did not livestream with Kanye West, criticizes rapper for the way he treated Sneako

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the way fellow streamers Nicolas "Sneako" and Rangesh "N3on" were treated during their collaboration with hip-hop star Kanye West. To those unaware, Kanye West had expressed his desire to have streamers like Kai Cent, Adin Ross, and Sneako preview his upcoming album and broadcast it during its rollout.

However, Ross had pulled out from the collaboration at the last minute, with Sneako and N3on travelling to Spain for the collaboration instead. Ross stated that he had watched clips from the collaboration and was not appeased by the way the two were talked to.

Stating that he was "very happy" that he did not partake in the collaborative effort, Ross said:

"It was kind of like wack to me, when I saw Sneako and N3on, the way they were getting spoken to. And, you guys can say I'm controlled in all these things, I really don't give a f**k. I'm very happy that I didn't go. They got banned on Twitch that day, I would've definitely been banned. They would've banned my a**."

A clip allegedly showcasing Kanye West calling out Sneako for going live without asking him for permission has been doing the rounds online, and was seemingly one of the clips viewed by Ross as well.

Earlier, after Kanye West had expressed an interest in streaming with Ross, the latter had initially reverted back stating that he was looking forward to appearing alongside the musician in a broadcast together. However, as revealed by West's producer, Digital Nas, Ross had canceled on the collaboration due to "unforeseen events."

Now, the streamer expressed his opinion of the way N3on and Sneako had been treated during their time with West:

"Basically, how do I say it. Like, I worked really really hard to get unbanned on Twitch and be able to collaborate with my people and stuff like that. Another reason I'm actually really happy I didn't go is, the two clips that I saw it was the weird sh** where they said, like, don't interrupt me or don't talk or whatever. I don't f**king know... but he was kind of just speaking to them like they're animals and sh**."

During their broadcast together, Kanye West was seen confronting N3on for having previously faked serious events such as his own death as well as serious illness.

