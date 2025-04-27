In April 2025, Kanye West confronted popular streamer N3on (Rangesh Mutama) during a recent livestream. He questioned N3on's history of faking serious events, including death and illness. N3on does not have cancer, and there has been no public announcement of any cancer diagnosis concerning him.

The confrontation drew attention when Kanye asked, "Should I fake my death?" during their casual yet revealing conversation, as per a report by HotNewHipHop. The moment immediately shifted focus toward N3on's history of hoaxes, including a 2019 stunt where he falsely claimed to have terminal cancer.

In a clip from the live stream shared on X on April 26, 2025, by @scubaryan_, N3on explained to Kanye West about him faking cancer.

"It was pretty fu*king crazy. I was like I was a kid. I was 13 years old. I was like bro what the f*ck I do like, make people go crazy and I was like you know what I'm gonna do this," he said.

Meanwhile, the interaction reminded many fans about N3on's own history with death hoaxes, adding an unexpected layer to the conversation.

N3on's controversial past: From fake cancer claims to Dubai arrest

Rangesh Mutama, born August 13, 2004, in Houston, Texas, gained popularity through Fortnite and NBA 2K content, gathering large audiences on YouTube, Twitch, and Kick. However, he has often been criticized for using controversial methods to attract views, as reported by The Sun.

In 2019, Rangesh Mutama faked having terminal cancer and claimed he might bleed to death during surgery. Shortly after, a video was uploaded to his channel announcing his death due to a brain tumor. Just two days later, on December 31, 2019, N3on returned with a video claiming he had miraculously survived, causing outrage among fans and the broader internet community, as stated by The Sun.

He later addressed the incident during a March 10, 2025, interview with VladTV. He admitted:

"That was honestly one of my biggest regrets. I was just a kid... I didn't realize like what I was doing."

He explained that he sought attention and views without realizing the long-term damage it would cause to his reputation.

In the same interview, N3on recalled the public reaction when it was discovered he was alive, including heavy criticism and loss of trust. Reflecting on the backlash he faced, he said:

"There was so much hate, hella dislikes."

The fake cancer story was not the only controversial move from Rangesh Mutama. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he uploaded a misleading video titled Meeting Someone With Coronavirus, which falsely suggested he visited a patient in a hospital. In reality, the video was an online interview.

Both the cancer and COVID-19 hoaxes were exposed by another YouTuber named JT. Following the exposure, Rangesh Mutama deleted the videos and issued an apology to his audience, according to The Sun.

He further admitted in the Vlad TV interview that these actions were part of his attempts to gain visibility but acknowledged that they only offered short-term attention with long-term consequences.

As reported by The Sun, Rangesh Mutama found himself embroiled in more controversy after traveling to Dubai in early 2024. While filming content with his girlfriend, Sam Frank, at a theme park, the pair were arrested for recording without proper permits, and the incident was caught on livestream.

N3on later explained:

"We accidentally filmed the cops... it wasn't his fault, I take full accountability, it was my fault."

He shared that he spent 37 hours in jail and realized that actions have serious consequences, especially in a country like the United Arab Emirates.

Despite rumors that he died in custody, Rangesh Mutama resurfaced on April 18, 2024, with a new video explaining the situation. He clarified that the death rumors were baseless, as reported by The Sun. As of now, he does not have cancer and has repeatedly apologized for his past faked illnesses and death hoaxes.

