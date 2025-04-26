“It’s n***as like you that had me shook to release the song” — Kanye West shoots back at Cam’ron over his reaction to ‘COUSINS’

Rapper Kanye West recently shot back at fellow rapper Cam’ron over his reaction to the former’s latest song, COUSINS. As per Complex’ April 26 report, in a now-deleted tweet, addressing Cam'ron, Kanye West wrote:

"How Cam say I’m doing anything bad for Chicago… Chicago loves me. I love Cam. It’s n***as like you that had me shook to release the song but I ain’t scared of y’all n***as. And thank you for making dip set. You’re a God. And f**k you by the way. And I got on my 2 million dollar dipset belt as I tweet."

This came after Cam’ron opened up about the same in the April 24 podcast episode of It Is What It Is. Referring to West’s new track, where Ye’s alleged that he had a relationship with one of his male cousins, Cam’ron said,

“They just are conveniently gay like… Let's be gay for a little while... So now let's talk about when I was gay. At one time, you and I got nothing against gay people like I said. I respect the gay people that say they gay. I don't really like the people that when I talk about gay people, that's hiding that they are in the closet…”

Cam'ron recently criticised Kanye for his recent tweets

Cam'ron recently expressed his opinion that Kanye West's alleged admission that he reportedly had an incestuous relationship with his male cousin when they were children could be a publicity stunt for his album, according to Hip Hop DX's April 24 story. Ye made the admission in a post on X on Monday, April 21, along with a song in which he talked about the experience.

Ye further alleged that the song is about re-enacting what he witnessed with his younger cousin after discovering what appeared to be gay magazines in his mother's closet. Addressing the same, in a recent episode of the talk show, It Is What It Is, Cam'ron said:

“Kanye been in the public eye for at least going on 20 years if not longer, and now you gay or had gay acts? Sh*t ain’t working… Everything he got going on ain’t seem to be working. He was Hitler last month, then he was KKK about three weeks ago and now he m*lested his cousin and he gonna do a song about it. It’s just too convenient.”

Cam'ron added that he was done feeling sorry for rich people like West, who have the means to change their circumstances and yet engage in problematic behavior. He also said that celebrities like Ye have put a stain on Chicago.

Kanye has previously made headlines for several derogatory and anti-Semitic remarks. According to AJC's February 11 report, among other things, in a since-deleted tweet, Ye wrote:

“I’m a Nazi.. Jewish people actually hate white people and use Black people… Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them.”

Additionally, as per The Standard’s March 31 report, the rapper wore a black Ku Klux Klan (KKK) hood to his interview with DJ Akademiks, which caused social media uproar. In addition, the 47-year-old released a T-shirt with a Swastika design via his brand Yeezy.

