Digital Nas gives an update on the Adin Ross Kanye West stream, says Sneako and N3on are "on the way"

Record producer and singer-songwriter Nasir "Digital Nas" recently gave an update on the collaborative broadcast being held involving Adin Ross and hip-hop star Kanye West. Digital Nas claimed that fellow streamers Nicolas "Sneako" and Rangesh "N3on" were "on their way" to Spain to partake in the broadcast.

To those unaware, West had expressed interest in broadcasting alongside streaming giants such as Kai Cenat, Sneako, and N3on to promote his upcoming new album titled Cuck (formerly WW3). Ye also discussed the album on Twitch alongside Digital Nas.

Giving an update on the upcoming collaboration between the musician and the streaming stars, Digital Nas said:

"Sneako and N3on are on the way."

"Unfortunately, couldn't make it": Digital Nas reveals why Adin Ross would not be streaming alongside Kanye West

Kick streaming star Adin Ross had previously stated that he was interested in partaking in the broadcast with Kanye West, who is also known as Ye. To those unaware, Ross was criticized earlier by Ye while the latter was live on Twitch with Digital Nas. Infact, a clip of Ye and Nas saying "F**k Adin Ross" had also gone viral at the time.

However, Ross had claimed that he would be traveling to Spain despite his recent feud with Ye. The musician had originally wanted to give the streamers a preview of the album and have them broadcast it live when it is released.

However, as explained by Digital Nas, Adin Ross would seemingly not be able to make it to the collaboration:

"I guess Adin, unfortunately, couldn't make it due to unforeseen events."

Kanye West is known for his controversial posts on X, with some of them featuring content that is deemed by many as anti-semitic or racially motivated. Recently, Ye uploaded a screenshot of a post originally made by former Kick streamer John "Zherka", in which the latter was wearing a shirt with a sw*stika made on it.

