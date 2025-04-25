"I want to do the Ye stream": Adin Ross says is thinking about livestreaming with Kanye West in Spain

Kick star Adin Ross has shared that he may be traveling to Spain to livestream with rapper and record producer Kanye West, also known as Ye. West is preparing to release a new album titled WW3 and has recently been discussing the project on Twitch alongside producer Digital Nas.

In a Twitch broadcast with Digital Nas on April 24, 2025, West announced that he would like content creators such as Adin Ross and Sneako to preview the album and broadcast it during its rollout.

Ross has now responded to the invitation, announcing that after speaking with Digital Nas, he is considering flying to Spain to livestream with West despite their recent feud:

"I had a conversation with Digital Nas, and it was a great convo. I got invited to come to Spain. And you know, I obviously like, I want to go out there. I think I want to do the Ye stream, I want to do something with Ye that makes sense for him, and myself, for you guys."

Adin Ross says Kanye West needs "genuine fan love" while talking about livestreaming with the rapper

Adin Ross has collaborated with many musicians over the years. He recently did a Kick livestream with rapper Drake.

Ross has interacted with Kanye West before. However, the two have been feuding online lately.

Earlier this month, West went live with Digital Nas on Twitch and criticized Ross. A clip of both Digital Nas and West saying "F**k Adin Ross" even went viral on social media.

However, Ross appears willing to move forward, saying West needs "fan love":

"I can't just sit here and tell you guys- I feel like Ye needs the genuine fan love. Me and Sneako are such big fans of Ye, and I think that's exactly what Ye needs."

Ross then addressed some of the controversy surrounding West, stating that he still considers the rapper the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) and would always respond to him:

"It took me a while at first to understand really what the f**k Ye was doing, but now I completely understand what he is doing. And I am not going to sit here with you guys and be fake about it. Any time he talks about me, I am going to always respond. Because you've got to understand, this is my GOAT, bro. Like, this is legit my f**king GOAT right here."

Kanye West has been facing a lot of backlash recently for making highly controversial statements on social media, including comments referencing Adolf Hitler.

Adin Ross, who is Jewish, was among those who called out West for his comments about Hitler.

