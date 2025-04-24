Kanye West reposts Kick streamer Zherka wearing a controversial T-shirt

Hip-hop personality Kanye West has made a post on X featuring former Kick streamer Zherka wearing a controversial shirt bearing a tilted sw**tika, which is considered a symbol of N*zi ideology. The post made by the Rapper was a screenshot of the original post and contained the uncensored symbol.

Alongside the photo, Zherka had posted the following caption, which was also used by Kanye West in his own post:

"Leave this world behind."

Kanye West posts photo of Kick streamer Zherka wearing a controversial shirt on X

The controversial post by Kanye West on his X account (Image via kanyewest/X)

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy, with him often expressing views on X that can be regarded as anti-semitic and considered "pro-Hitler." Now, this latest post features Jon "Zherka," a former Kick streamer who is currently banned from the Stake.com-backed streaming platform.

Previously, Kanye West made headlines in February 2025 after selling t-shirts on his website that feature the tilted sw**tika. The latest incident appears to be in line with his behavior on and off camera, with him even appearing in a black-colored Ku Klux Klan hood for an interview with music personality DJ Akademiks.

As a result of Kanye West's controversial posts, his profile is currently labeled as a source of "sensitive content" and does not readily appear in X's search. All of his posts on the website individually have content warnings. Despite this, the latest post made by Kanye West has received over 560,000 views.

Kanye West is known to keep up with and even interact with members of the streaming community. In fact, the musician may be collaborating with some streamers for the release of his new album. The hip-hop star recently stated that he would want major streaming celebrities like Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, Sneako, and others to livesteam the rollout of his upcoming album.

