Nick Fuentes racially abuses Kai Cenat for seemingly canceling his planned collaboration with Kanye West due to rapper's controversial posts

A clip showing controversial internet figure Nick Fuentes racially abusing and criticizing Kai Cenat has garnered a lot of attention on social media. This came just a day after the Twitch streamer seemingly announced that his planned collaboration with Kanye West, aka Ye, would not be happening. Earlier, Kai had hinted he would not be streaming with Ye after the rapper went viral for his pro-Nazi and pro-Hitler posts on X.

During his February 7, 2025 Twitch stream, Kai Cenat addressed Kanye West's social media posts, which have been widely condemned for being antisemitic and offensive:

"I've seen the tweets my ni**a, I've seen the tweets bro, I've seen the tweets. I don't know what's going on, bro. I think it's GGs."

Nick Fuentes, an alt-right and white supremacist figure who has been labeled a neo-nazi for his association with groups such as Identity Evrupa, is known for his highly contentious rhetoric online. On his February 8, 2025, Rumble livestream Fuentes called out Kai Cenat for backing out of a possible collaboration with Ye.

Trending

Nick Fuentes also used racial slurs against the Twitch streamer and said:

"And then Ye actually does some GOAT sh*t, and he goes, 'Oh my god, it's GGs. I can't do a collab with him now.' C**n, f**king c**n. It's disgusting. That's straight up, seriously, talk about Uncle Tom. His Jewish managers wouldn't let him do it, f**king pathetic."

Expand Tweet

Nick Fuentes reacts to people like Kai Cenat distancing themselves from Kanye West after the rapper's controversial posts

Nick Fuentes is a controversial figure who grabbed headlines in 2024 after the US elections for his posts on social media. He was also doxed by an activist who later pressed charges. This happened after Fuentes pepper-sprayed her when she showed up at his door. Nick's mugshots during the time had gone viral on social media.

The political commentator found no issue with Kanye West's controversial pro-Hitler posts on X. In fact, on the same stream where he racially abused Kai Cenat, Nick Fuentes also called Ye "awesome."

Expand Tweet

Fuentes did target Kai Cenat and called him "scum" for seemingly backing out of a collaboration. The far-right streamer also brought up Cenat and Kanye West's Grammys meetup:

"It was pretty pathetic to see all these people unfollow Ye as well. So Kai Cenat, this is so pathetic. These people like Kai Cenat, they are just scum, they are leeches. If Kai Cenat saw Ye in public like he did at the Grammys, he would do anything to get a picture. He would say anything, do it, 'Hey, GOAT, can I get a picture? Oh my god, there he is. Oh my god, it's him!'"

Kai and Ye met briefly at the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet when the rapper and his wife entered the venue. The two did seem amicable at the time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback