“This what being in a relationship really about”- Netizens react as A$AP Rocky hilariously accuses Rihanna of stealing his favorite clothes 

A$AP Rocky playfully accused Rihanna of stealing his clothes during a May 5, 2025, Met Gala red carpet interview, sparking reactions from fans. While speaking to Variety, the rapper said,

“She’s a f**king thief, man… She's been stealing all my pieces, my favorite pieces, and I gotta go steal it back.”

A fan page (@FentyHeadlines) took to X to share the clip of the same, and fans were quick to react to it, with many praising the couple's dynamic.

"This what being in a relationship really about," tweeted one user.

Fans adored their love for each other, with tweets like:

"He is so good to her," said an X user.

"So Funny.... HE's SO crazy in LOVE with #Rihanna. She so STOLE HIS (heart)," tweeted another.

"Their love is so amazing it annoys me LOL," stated one person.

"That was a hella cute response!" exclaimed a netizen.

Others critiqued the couple’s priorities as well as the rapper's comment.

"Well we never seeing a riri album again. Until they complete their football team of children," said one user.

"I think i may be the only fan in the navy who doesn’t like him for her," stated a netizen.

"It’s giving jealousy and he sounds disrespectful," tweeted another.

Meanwhile, Rihanna debuted her third pregnancy at the same event, walking separately from A$AP Rocky, who co-chaired the gala. The couple, parents to sons RZA (almost 3) and Riot (21 months), have shared a mutual wardrobe habit since dating.

Further in his red carpet interview with Variety, Rocky joked about retaliating and said:

“I don’t know [what she took], but I’ma get her back, though.”

Later, when asked what he wanted to steal from Rihanna, he quipped,

“I already stole her heart, so I think I got enough.”

More about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s fashion exchange

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna (Image via Getty)

A$AP Rocky elaborated on their clothing swaps during a May 1 Run-Through with Vogue podcast episode.

“It’s not fair that my girl can just go in my closet and can just take anything… That goes both ways. She has pieces she don’t know that I actually stole,” the rapper shared.

He also dismissed traditional gender norms, stating,

“I want to be a catalyst for daring men. I don't know who drew the line between femininity... and masculinity... but I don’t see any barriers for me.”

The couple, who were friends for nearly a decade before dating in 2020, attended the Met Gala under the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book on Black dandyism. Rocky wore a custom black AWGE ensemble, while Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal outfit was custom Marc Jacobs.

Following the 2016 release of her last album, Anti, Rihanna has focused on Fenty Beauty and motherhood. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky promotes his AWGE label and music projects. Their relationship, confirmed by People in November 2020, has included public appearances at events like the 2023 Oscars and the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 2025 Met Gala’s theme highlighted Black cultural identity through tailored menswear, aligning with A$AP Rocky’s gender-fluid fashion ethos. Further, his comments about Rihanna’s closet habits underscored their shared approach to style, blending personal and public personas.

Meanwhile, neither has addressed album timelines, though fans continue speculating. Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement follows her 2022 reveal of son RZA and 2024 introduction of Riot.

