“Baby nobody even saw u on the carpet”- Netizens react to Suki Waterhouse joking about “twinks” critiquing her Met Gala outfit in a TikTok update 

Suki Waterhouse returned to the Met Gala in 2025, making it her first appearance since becoming a mother in March 2024. Accompanied by her partner, Robert Pattinson, the couple walked on the carpet, capturing the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The 2025 Met Gala celebration took place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City under the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' The theme of this event drew inspiration from Monica L. Miller's book about Black Dandyism, which explores its cultural roots.

Suki posted a TikTok on May 6, 2025, following the Met Gala celebration, where it was humorously stated:

"Aligning my chakras in the hotel room before the carpet knowing that in merely two hours every twink with an opinion will be critiquing my outfit."

Waterhouse subsequently became the subject of online critique, particularly from some members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Babe nobody even saw u on the carpet no shade," one netizen said.

"Maybe i’m too woke but this lowk a lil weird", an individual commented.

"Don’t people call themselves twinks? What is offensive about her saying this?" another individual commented.

"The fact that she said twinks and not fashion bloggers tells me everything i need to know about who's really running culture", a netizen wrote.

Notably, the term 'twink' specifically describes a young gay man with a slender physique. More reactions read:

"Suki Waterhouse calls out twinks at Met Gala. Shade so sharp it could cut sequins," a fan stated.

"And did she lie? that's exactly what happens every year," another fan stated.

"I dont see the problem shes just cautious because shes probably seen gay guys critique her bad acting too," an X user wrote.

Suki Waterhouse: a glimpse into her Met Gala journey

Suki Waterhouse's 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet look (Image via Getty)

Suki Waterhouse made her comeback to the 2023 Met Gala following a decade-long absence, alongside her partner Robert Pattinson. The annual event celebrated Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty as its central theme for the year. The theme was an homage to the designer's legacy.

Suki walked the carpet wearing a silk tulle dress from the Fendi Spring 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection, which the late Karl Lagerfeld designed for his final series with the brand. The gown was studded with detailed flower and bird patterns, featuring soft colors like coral, and basil green. She completed her outfit with strappy sandals with shiny silver edges on the heels.

Suki Waterhouse made her return to the Met Gala in 2025 following her daughter's birth, wearing a customized Michael Kors tuxedo-inspired gown as part of the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme. The theme honored Black dandyism through menswear.

At the Met Gala, Suki walked the carpet in the backless tuxedo-inspired gown that showed off her neckline and exposed her thighs through the slit. The outfit was further styled with diamond jewelry.

The Michael Kors tuxedo-inspired gown became the highlight of her ensemble at the event, but it further drew intense online commentary. Suki's TikTok update targeting “twinks” who voiced their critical views surely sparked widespread attention.

