"Not him carrying music on his back": Fans react as Andre 3000 steals the show by wearing a piano at the Met Gala 2025 

Andre 3000's ensemble at the 2025 Met Gala turned some heads because of the huge piano he carried on his back as a prop on Monday, May 5.
He donned a navy tailored jumpsuit designed by Burberry and his own fashion label, Benji Bixby, formerly Benjamin Bixby's collaborative effort.
The rapper paired his jumpsuit with a bright red beret and a black garbage bag. Andre's complete costume was put together by renowned stylist Law Roach and Burberry's chief creative officer, Daniel Lee.
The Grammy-winning musician's outfit aligned with his new album 7 piano sketches, which he dropped ahead of his Met Gala appearance.
The massive piano strapped upside down to Andre 3000's back stirred reactions from fans online. The artistic emblem executed by the singer's costume impressed many.
"Not him carrying music on his back", wrote an X user.
"Such a solid embodiment of what an "Artist" is", remarked one more.
"New meaning to play as you go...", humored another individual.
"Pulling up to the Met Gala with a piano strapped to his back on the same night he dropped a piano album is crazy aura ngl", wrote one fan.
A few others cracked light jokes about how other musical artists of similar calibre, such as Stevie Wonder and Alicia Keys, should compete.
"Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder has 1hr to respond", joked one person.
"Need him to go find Stevie Wonder lol", commented another.
"me carrying all my responsibilities around with me all day", joked one more.
Andre 3000 drops new piano EP minutes before arriving at the 2025 Met Gala
Andre 3000 carefully timed the announcement for this new EP, 7 piano sketches, in accordance with his 2025 Met Gala appearance with a piano attached to his back.
The instrument seemingly symbolized Andre's new project.
Andre took to Instagram Monday to announce 7 piano sketches minutes before stepping out on the blue carpet at the Met event this year. The cover image featured a literal blueprint for his Met outfit.
Calling the 7 compositions "improvisations," the Hey Ya! hitmaker wrote on his post:
"To conjure them up, I spread my fingers out on the keys and randomly but with purpose move them around until I find something that feels good or interesting."
Shedding light on the making of this musical concoction, Andre 3000 said he played the sequences he liked on repeat.
He explained:
"I cannot name which notes, keys or chords that I’m playing. I simply like the sound and mechanics of piano playing."
Andre named some musical artists he took inspiration from, including Joni Mitchell, Thelonious Monk, Philip Glass, Vince Guaraldi, McCoy Tyner, and Stephen Sondheim.
The 49-year-old revealed these compositions weren't initially meant to go up as an official work. Andre said:
"They were personal, at home recordings. I would sometimes text them to my family and friends."
Andre 3000 said except for blueberry mansions, which was recorded in the studio, he audiotaped the remaining sketches on his iPhone. Additionally, the musician said the recordings were done at a rented Texas house where he resided with his son.
Andre said there were no other pieces of furniture in the residence apart from beds, televisions, and a piano.
The singer said 7 piano sketches were originally titled The Best Worst Rap Album In History, recorded almost 10 years before his debut album, New Blue Sun, came out in 2023.