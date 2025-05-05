How to watch Met Gala 2025? Streaming details and more

The Met Gala 2025 is one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar. Held annually on the first Monday of May, it is organized to raise funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit. Known for its thematic dress codes and exclusive guest list, the Met Gala brings together figures from fashion, film, music, and art.

Over the years, the Met Gala has become a space for fashion storytelling. Every edition introduces a new theme that connects the red carpet with the exhibit, blending fashion with cultural commentary. This concept continues in 2025. The Met Gala 2025 will take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year’s event is co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams. LeBron James serves as the honorary chair. The evening is expected to feature themed fashion statements, red carpet interviews, and the unveiling of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2025?

The red carpet for Met Gala 2025 will be livestreamed on Vogue’s digital platforms, including its official website and YouTube channel. The broadcast begins at 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, May 5. Viewers will be able to watch the arrival of celebrities, designers, and artists as they walk the red carpet and showcase their interpretations of the theme.

This year’s livestream will be hosted by Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim. Emma Chamberlain, who has covered the event in previous years, returns as Vogue’s special correspondent. The hosts will provide live commentary, interviews with attendees, and background insights into the theme and dress code.

Here are the local timings for the livestream:

Time Zone Local Time Eastern Time (ET) 6:00 PM Central Time (CT) 5:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) 4:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) 3:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) 11:00 PM Central European Time 12:00 AM (May 6) India Standard Time 3:30 AM (May 6) Japan Standard Time 7:00 AM (May 6) Australian Eastern Time 8:00 AM (May 6)

What is the Met Gala 2025 all about?

The theme for Met Gala 2025 is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." This theme supports the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which investigates the significance of tailored fashion in expressing and shaping Black identity within the African diaspora. The exhibition is curated by Andrew Bolton, with guest curator Monica L. Miller, who is a professor of English and Africana Studies at Barnard College. Their collaboration highlights the cultural and historical intersections of fashion, race, and identity.

According to Vogue, the exhibition aims to examine "the sartorial presence and creative impact of Black dandyism" through garments and archival materials. It will include over 60 pieces from designers, artists, and historical figures, connecting past influences to contemporary tailoring. These pieces are selected to demonstrate how tailoring has served as both a form of personal expression and cultural resistance.

The dress code for this year's gala is "Tailored for You," which invites attendees to explore and present their individual interpretations of tailored garments. This approach reflects the larger theme and allows for a wide range of creative styles on the red carpet. The idea is to personalize fashion while acknowledging its social and historical context. This year’s guest list is expected to include figures from fashion, sports, music, and film who have influenced or been influenced by Black style and tailoring.

The lineup includes work from both established and emerging designers such as LaQuan Smith, Bianca Saunders, and others whose contributions reflect the exhibition’s focus. These designers are known for pushing boundaries in menswear, redefining how tailoring interacts with identity and performance.

The Met Gala 2025 exhibition opens to the public on May 10, 2025, and will run through October 26, 2025 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the curated collections, historical references, and designer showcases that shaped the gala’s concept.

