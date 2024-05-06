Emma Chamberlain at Met Gala: 3 best looks in photos

The Met Gala host Emma Chamberlain rose to fame through YouTube in 2018, and since then she has transitioned her daily clogging content toward fashion. The 22-year-old American media personality has a total of 15 million Instagram followers.

Apart from being a social media star, Emma Chamberlain also has a podcast called Anything Goes that airs every Thursday and Sunday exclusively on Spotify.

After her career took off, Emma became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Cartier. She also started hosting in 2021, and since then she has made appearances on the red carpet. Fans can't wait to see her 2024 look.

3 Best Met Gala looks from Emma Chamberlain

1) Met Gala 2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Emma Chamberlain in custom Louis Vuitton for America: A Lexicon Of Fashion theme (Image via Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain debuted on the Met Gala red carpet in 2021. She wore a Louis Vuitton dress, which was custom-made by designer Nicolas Ghesquière. Emma paired the glittery golden with golden heels and gold hoop earrings. She told Popsugar on September 13, 2021:

"What I really love about the dress is the daintiness. I felt like it would fit my body in a way that was comfortable, but it also just gave me a certain feeling. When I look at a piece of clothing, I focus less on a specific feature or element and more on the subconscious feeling it gives me."

2) Met Gala 2022, America: An Anthology of Fashion

Emma Chamberlain dressed for "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme (Image via Getty Images)

The next year, Emma wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress, following the 'America: An Anthology of Fashion' theme. Her tiara and Cartier choker grasped everyone's attention, with Emma's iconic look making the rounds on the internet. It was revealed that the choker belonged to the Maharaja of Patiala, which contains more than 2930 diamonds along with a few rubies. She told Vogue on May 4, 2022:

“We love getting crafty with it, so I think it was really fun to think, Okay, how are we going to make this our own? During the Gilded Age, it was all about being extravagant and I’ve never seen a more extravagant necklace. I would like to feel like a princess, this will do just that."

Emma also talked about her hair transformation, which took seven hours to achieve. She shared that she loves getting "crafty" with her new looks and is now open to more experimental designs and makeup looks.

“I’m taking more risks in the glam department–the hair, the makeup. I’m willing to play with that a little bit more. I’ve been blonde before but I really have this fantasy, and I honestly always have, of having a blonde bob."

3) Met Gala 2023, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

The third Gala Emma attended was Karl Lagerfeld-themed. Following the dress code, Emma wore a blue cropped suit and a thigh-slit long skirt by Miu Miu. For hosting, Emma changed into a similar black outfit with Cartier jewelry. In a conversation with People on June 22, 2023, Emma shared that the 2023 gala was one of the red carpet looks she loved, despite having a minor wardrobe malfunction:

"My 2023 Met Gala look was really fun, and I did an outfit change halfway through the evening which made things even more exciting. I accidentally ripped a button off of my second Met Gala 2023 look and I had to safety pin the button back on as quickly as I possibly could."

Met Gala 2024 will be available to livestream on Monday, May 6, 2024, starting at 6 p.m. ET on Vogue's official website.