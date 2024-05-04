Where to watch the Met Gala 2024? Streaming platforms explored

Met Gala 2024 is set to be held on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 6 pm ET, in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event will be attended by several leading international artists, designers, and celebrities. The Met Gala was started in December 1948 by fashion publicist, Eleanor Lambert. While the event is held to this day, it is now held on the first Monday of May.

The Met Gala 2024 will be available to be streamed live on multiple platforms. However, the official broadcast will be through Vogue's official portal, co-hosted by Derek Blasberg, La La Anthony, and Chlor Fineman. Meanwhile, Emma Chamberlain will be seen interviewing celebrities on the red carpet as she covers the event.

The Met Gala, a phenomenon in the fashion industry, is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Each year, there is a theme, based on which, the Costume Institute holds an exhibition to showcase their collection. The theme for Met Gala 2024 is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Meanwhile, the dress code that the attendees are expected to follow is "The Garden of Time."

Met Gala 2024: Streaming platforms explored

The official time for Met Gala 2024 is 6 pm ET, on Monday, May 6, 2024, and Vogue will livestream it through its digital platforms. Fans can also enjoy the event on Vogue’s YouTube and TikTok accounts. Vogue's official Facebook and Instagram accounts will also livestream the event. Hosts for the livestream include Gwendoline Christie, Ashley Graham, and La La Anthony.

Viewers can also watch the event on their television on E! starting from 3 pm EDT. Many other platforms, including Peacock, Hulu Live, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV subscription, will livestream stream Met Gala 2024.

Met Gala 2024: More details explored

Among many celebrities attending the event, fans are eager to know about all the attendees, panelists, and hosts of the Met Gala. The panelists for the 2024 Met Gala include Victoria’s Secret model Lili Aldridge, reporter Zuri Hall, and fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rossi. Additionally, designers Christian Cowan and Christian Siriano will be rotating panelists.

The hosts of the event include Zendaya, who is attending the event after five years, Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and first-time attendee Chris Hemsworth.

Met Gala 2024 theme

The Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue are celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with an exhibit. This is also the theme of the 2024 Met Gala while the dress code is "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Balard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

Met Gala 2024: Celebrities attending the event

Like every year, the 2024 Met Gala will also feature several celebrities, artists, and influencers. While the list of attendees is kept hidden from the media and public, there are some stars who are usually in attendance at the Met Gala. These include Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Cardi B, Zoë Kravitz, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, and more.

However, there are also some celebrities who have been confirmed as guests for the event. One of them is TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew while another is Jonathan Anderson, the creative director, and designer of Loewe.

Some of the possible attendees include Sarah Jessica Parker, Jared Leto, Hailey Bieber, Gisele Bundchen, Anne Hathaway, Tom Brady, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lizzo, and Solange Knowles. These are some celebrities who have attended the event in the past.

Additionally, fans are eager to see actress Blake Lively at the event as she is known for wearing unique dresses from leading designers. Lively's dresses are often appreciated for following the theme and dress code of the event.

At the 2022 Met Gala, she wore a rose gold Atelier Versace gown with a huge bow. As she walked up the stairs, the bow was untied, revealing a cascading train before unfurling into another dress. The dress was an homage to New York City fans believed it fit perfectly with the theme that year "Gilded Glamour."

Met Gala 2024 will be live-streamed from 6 pm ET on May 6, 2024, from Vogue’s streaming platforms.