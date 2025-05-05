What is the theme of Met Gala 2025? Date, venue, and more details explored

Met Gala 2025 is set to be hosted on May 5. Officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the high-profile fashion gala happens at the Metropolitan Museum of Art every year. This annual event brings the world's popular names from acting, music, and business sectors together for a couture event to raise money for the museum's Costume Institute.

Ad

Guests will be a part of the inaugural for the institute's thematic fashion exhibition through the event. The specially curated soiree boasts a unique theme each year. Fresh fashion takes on the theme is witnessed through the costumes of the guests for the event every year.

This year, the theme for the Met Gala is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'. It is dedicated to the fashion statement that emerged in the efforts of the Atlantic diaspora to redefine their identities from past slavery to new expressions.

Ad

Trending

The dress code for the guests this year is 'Tailored for You', prompting unique takes on the Black dandyism.

Exploring the theme for the Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala 2025 is all set to commence this Monday, bringing renowned celebrities from across the globe for a celebration of fashion and cultures.

The theme for Met Gala 2025, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', takes the event's idea of fashion festivities forward by bringing the meaningful explorations of Black identities through dandyism. The theme was announced on October 9, 2025.

Ad

The Costume Institute's Spring 2025 exhibition will follow the journey of Black dandyism and how it stood as a sign of strength and self-exploration for the Atlantic diasporic community, specifically in the U.S.A. and Europe.

It will trace the fashion concept from the period of its origin in 18th-century Europe to the transformations and adaptations of the trend in modern times.

The idea of this year's theme is based on Monica L. Miller's book, 'Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity' (2009). Monica also features as a guest curator for the Costume Institute's Spring 2025 exhibition.

Ad

Monica elaborated on the style and its history in a video by The Met. Explaining the theme, she said in the video:

"The exhibition explores how the history of Black dandyism illustrates the transformation from being enslaved and stylized as luxury items, acquired like any other signifier of wealth and status, to autonomous, self-fashioning individuals who are global trendsetters."

Ad

Ad

The concept of dandyism is based on the experiences of the Black community with colonialism and imperialism, narrating how this style became a voice of power and possibilities for them. It not only celebrates an aesthetic taste in style but also brings powerful social connotations into it.

Organised in 12 sections, the exhibition will present a special display based on characteristic elements of the concept, such as Champion, Respectability, Cosmopolitanism, Beauty, etc.

Ad

The adoption of luxurious trends, aesthetics, jewellery adornment styles, and bespoke tailoring are some of the key elements of Black dandyism.

The dress code for the guests of the Met Gala 2025 is 'Tailored for You'. The guests will appear in unique interpretations of the theme, with tailored ensembles and fitted clothing in line with the concept.

Ad

The concept of the Met Gala 2025, which symbolises resistance and identities, focuses mainly on menswear, a first-time occurrence returning after over 20 years to the event.

When and where is the Met Gala 2025 happening?

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2023 (Image via YouTube/@metmuseum)

Every year, the Met Gala event is organised on the first Monday of May. This year, it is set to take place on May 5, 2025. The red carpet for the event is expected to start at 6 pm ET and will continue till 8 pm ET.

Ad

The venue for the event is the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, U.S.A. Celebrity guests, attending with special invitation, will reach the venue and take over the red carpet before proceeding to the exclusive event.

All about the Met Gala 2025 host committee

Each year, the preparations and planning for the annual fashion gala are curated by a special host committee. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who has been a part of the committee as co-chair since 1995, makes a return this year with a special team.

Ad

The co-chairs for the event include singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams, rapper A$AP Rocky, Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton, and actor Colman Domingo. Basketball star LeBron James was chosen as the honorary co-chair for the Met Gala 2025 committee.

Ad

The host committee for the event comprises some of the famous personalities from varied fields. Among musicians, Andrè 300, Tyla, Doechii, Usher, and Janelle Monàe are a part of the committee. Regina King, Ayo Edebiri, and Spike Lee from the film industry are also members of the team.

The Met Gala 2025 host committee also includes sports figures Angel Reese, Simone Biles, and Sha'Carri Richardson. Fashion personalities Olivier Rousteing, Dapper Dan, and Grace Wales Bonner, as well as artists Rashid Johnson, Kara Walker, and writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, are also a part of the host committee.

Ad

Watch the Met Gala 2025 red carpet live on all digital platforms of Vogue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More