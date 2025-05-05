Simone Biles opens up about starting a family with husband Jonathan Owen amid Kentucky Derby appearance

Simone Biles talked about putting her future children in sports initially, but later allowing them to pursue their passion. Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, recently attended the star-studded Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, enjoying their career downtimes, were the highlight of the 151st edition of the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby. The 11-time Olympic medalist was the announcer of the 'riders up' call. turning up the glamour in classic fitted bodices and matching hats and fascinators.

In a red carpet interview, when a reporter asked the gymnast and her husband about family planning, Biles confirmed that their kids would be signed up for sports early on. However, they may choose their career paths according to their interests.

"We are obviously going to put them in sports in the beginning so they can get their bearings and learn.. We really don't care what they do just as long as they find their passion."

Biles and Owens have been married for two years. They hadn't stayed under the same roof for long because of career commitments. But now, the gymnast and the NFL safety spent days together, attending events, taking honeymoon vacations, and celebrating friends' special moments.

Simone Biles revealed her 'number one goal' away from the competitive stage

Biles at the 151st Kentucky Derby - (Source: Getty)

Being a foster kid herself, Simone Biles has always empathized with foster children who are deprived of opportunities and even basic amenities. She joined hands with Friends of Children to aid youth and their families to navigate mental health, face intergenerational poverty, and other challenges.

In a recent red carpet interview at the Kentucky Derby, the 28-year-old revealed that she would presently focus on the foster care system and do her best to bring the desired attention to this area.

"Right now, it's definitely work in the foster care system and the communities, and the outreach and getting that support and knowing the kids are heard and seen and believed in. So that's my number one goal right now," she said.

Simone Biles headlined the US women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clinching top spots in the all-around, team, and vault. She trailed Rebeca Andrade in the floor exercise, her first ever loss in the event in her senior international career. She earned her fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year honor in 2025 and the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year award from Sports Illustrated.

