Legally Blonde star Selma Blair "falls at" Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles' "feet" at Kentucky Derby

Legally Blonde star Selma Blair joined Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, at the Kentucky Derby. The legendary American gymnast spent her weekend watching a horse race held on Saturday, May 3.

On Sunday, the American actress shared a picture with Biles from their outing on Instagram. Both ladies posed side by side with bright smiles. Sharing the picture, Blair described their meeting with a hilarious caption:

"And incredible to meet you and fall at your feet"

Simone Biles reshared the story on her Instagram account.

Still from Simone Biles's Instagram story/@simonebiles

Biles also shared some other stories on her Instagram account of her outing. She posted an adorable picture with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Still from Simone Biles's Instagram story/@simonebiles

The couple donned a matching purple outfit for the day. Biles is styled in a purple off-shoulder dress. She accessorized her look with a matching cap while her husband wore a white shirt and pants, pairing it with a purple jacket and cap.

Biles also shared the leaderboard of the Kentucky Derby in her IG story.

Still from Simone Biles's Instagram story/@simonebiles

Sovereignty finished in the number one position in the race, followed by Journalism in second place.

Aside from the Instagram stories, Simone Biles gave a glimpse of her Kentucky Derby pre-tournament outing with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in an IG post. She posted three pictures with a caption that says:

"Brownstable brown gala"

Simone Biles shared a picture with Owens donning a cream-colored dress. She wore an off-shoulder dress while the NFL star wore an olive color suit.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend their friend's baby shower

During this NFL offseason, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are spending more time together. Last week, she attended a baby shower for her friend Kayla Simone with her husband.

She posted a few pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram with a caption in which she congratulated her friend and sent best wishes.

"congrats to my beautiful friends 🤍 baby b is already so loved! We can’t wait for his arrival! Love y’all so much, you’re gonna be the best parents! I’m excited about this new chapter for y’all" Biles wrote.

For the baby shower, Biles was styled in blue jean shorts paired with a matching color top. Her husband also donned a matching blue outfit.

