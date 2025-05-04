  • home icon
  • "That's my number one goal right now" - Simone Biles opens up about focusing on foster care system and working for better cause

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified May 04, 2025 10:06 GMT
2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty
Simone Biles at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles revealed her plans to focus on the foster care system, now that she is away from the gymnastics mat. Biles was in attendance at the 2025 Kentucky Derby as the announcer of the traditional 'riders up' call at Churchill Downs.

Simone Biles was a foster child herself, having spent her tender years in foster care with her siblings since their biological mother was a victim of drug and alcohol abuse. After three years, she and her sister, Adria, were adopted by their grandparents, Nellie and Ron Biles, and finally started living a proper life. The sisters soon discovered their joy in gymnastics. Over time, the elder sibling forged a stellar career, becoming the most decorated gymnast in history.

Valued at millions now, Simone Biles turned into a fierce advocate for Friends of Children, the organization that helps youth and families tackle the greatest challenges of life. In a recent conversation at the Kentucky Derby 2025, the 28-year-old revealed that her immediate plan is to focus on the foster care system.

"Right now, it's definitely work in the foster care system and the communities, and the outreach and getting that support and knowing the kids are heard and seen and believed in. So that's my number one goal right now."
Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, graced the red carpet in lavender on the race day. She donned a fascinator hat to add a vintage touch to her outfit.

Simone Biles helped the underprivileged children with a noble gesture at Thanksgiving in 2024

Biles at 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - (Source: Getty)
Biles at 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles made a success at the Paris Games, adding four medals to her already decorated list. Months after the campaign, she expressed her wish to give back to the community by helping the youth of Texas shine in sports through a store decorating competition, hosted by DICK's Sporting Goods.

"Giving back to the community is a given. They’ve supported me throughout my entire career. At the end of the day, if I can do something to support them — to help uplift and to bring some holiday cheer, especially around some hard times like this — that’s what I’m going to do," she said shedding light of the initiative.
Biles added:

"It’s just an absolutely amazing thing. I was like, ‘I definitely have to do this and get involved,’ especially with so many kids growing up in sports, helping to build their communities. I thought it was really important.”

The gymnast received the Sportsperson of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year honors from Sports Illustrated and Laureus Sports for her Olympic successes.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
