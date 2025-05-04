Simone Biles turns up the glamor in a stunning white outfit as she makes an appearance with husband Jonathan Owens at Kentucky Derby

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was present at the Kentucky Derby pre-event alongside her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. The historic horse racing event took place at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 3.

Biles, who won the Time 100 honors and the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award, made a stylish appearance at the 151st Kentucky Derby. At the pre-event, she wore a white mini dress paired with a customized “Owens” pendant necklace and a black fascinator hat by The Hat Girls. Her look was completed with a gilded desert palette eye makeup and a sleek, open hairstyle.

Owens complemented Biles' look with a green suit and silver jewellery. Biles shared her outfit and moments from the Derby on Instagram. For one of her solo portraits, Owens commented:

"Sheesh baby 🥵❤️🤞🏽"

In another post featuring the couple and highlights from the event, Biles captioned:

“Brownstable brown gala”

Owens replied:

"Love dressing up with you 😍❤️"

Simone Biles also had the honor of announcing the iconic "Riders Up" call before the start of the race, a legendary command that signals jockeys to mount on their horses. For this main event, she was seen in a lavender strapless mini dress.

The 2025 Kentucky Derby drew an impressive crowd of 147,406 attendees. The winner of this year’s Derby was Sovereignty, trained by William Mott and ridden by jockey Junior Alvarado. Journalism finished second, Baeza came third, and Final Gambit placed fourth. Sovereignty clocked a winning time of 2:02:32.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens open up about their favorite two minutes

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles before an NFL football game at Soldier Field - Source: Getty

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, who married in April 2023, continue to manage a long-distance relationship while pursuing their careers. The couple took a trip to South Africa in February, nearly two years after their marriage, to celebrate their honeymoon.

Speaking with AccessHollywood on Derby day, the couple was asked about their favourite two minutes of life. Biles replied:

“Oh my goodness. Okay. Honestly, it's been marrying my husband, my partner.”

Owens added:

“That's pretty good. That was great. That was good. I'd say probably the two minutes before I proposed—trying to contain myself and make sure my thoughts weren’t rambling too much. So yeah.”

Biles and Owens have each other’s backs. Owens was her biggest supporter when she pulled out from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, prioritizing mental health. The couple have been seen wearing customised T-shirts for each other’s competitions and cheering them on.

Simone Biles is currently in her off-season after winning four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has not decided on her participation in the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

