Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens drops 2-word reaction to gymnast rocking white outfit at Kentucky Derby

Simone Biles' husband was seen gushing over her as the gymnast served a chic look at the Kentucky Derby. After earning the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award in Madrid, Spain, she made an appearance at the 151st Kentucky Derby, which will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.

In a pre-event at the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Biles was seen in a white chic dress. She paired the dress with minimal jewelry, including silver hoop earrings, and her signature Owens pendant neckpiece. She completed the look with a let-down side partition hairstyle. Her husband, Owens, shared the picture on his Instagram story and was seen admiring her.

"Damn baby," he wrote adding multiple hot face emojis.

Screenshot of Owens' Instagram/@jowens

Biles also shared a few glimpses from the pre-events. She first gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming restaurant, which featured a poster with "Coming soon, Simone Biles: Taste of Gold." She shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

"On my way to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby and I literally got to see my restaurant at the airport."

Further, Biles shared a video of her husband teaching her a dance move, writing:

"Jonathan tryna teach me the tamia shuffle."

Biles also shared a selfie where she was seen flaunting a black classic derby hat.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram/@simonebiles

Simone Biles expresses her view about participation at the 2028 LA Games

Simone Biles during the 2025 TIME100 Gala in New York City. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles opened up about her pending decision about the 2028 LA Games participation, stating she would now step back from competing unless something truly inspires her. She further stated that she wanted to enjoy her life with her husband and was still unclear about competing, citing the wear down of physical health.

“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband, go support him at his games, live my life as a woman,” she said, via nbcnews.com. “I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.

“Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that, but 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris.”

Biles won the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award for her incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Games.

