Simone Biles shares excitement for Kentucky Derby and visits her airport restaurant

Simone Biles recently shared her excitement about attending the 151st Kentucky Derby, which is set to take place on May 2 and 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Olympic Champion will have the honor of announcing the "Riders Up" call at the racing event.

This year's racing event will have 19 three-year-old colts (male horses) competing in the 1 1/4 mile Kentucky Derby for a prize money of $5 million and the iconic garland of red roses. Before Derby, Churchill Downs hosted the Kentucky Oaks, a race dedicated to three-year-old fillies (female horses).

On her way to Louisville, Biles posted a series of Instagram stories. In her first story, Biles was standing in front of a mural of the American flag with the words “Coming Soon, Simone Biles, Taste of Gold” emblazoned on it. She captioned the photo,

“On my way to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby.” And I finally got to see my restaurant at the airport!!!”

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story (image via IG/@simonebiles)

Post captured her enthusiasm at seeing the restaurant site for the first time. She also shared a moment from her visit to the hat girls, where she picked up hats for the Derby weekend. Hats remain a hallmark of Kentucky Derby fashion and culture. Later, she shared a poster of the Derby event by NBC.

"first stop. @thehatgirls, she wrore.

I’m OBSESSED. Can’t wait to show off my hats this weekend,"

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@simonebiles)

Simone Biles also shared glimpses of her celebrating Derby weekend by clubbing with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. The couple was seen dancing and enjoying the night together. She captioned the stories,

CLERRRRRBBB DERBY

"Jonathan tryna teach me the tamia shuffle"

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@simonebiles)

Simone Biles opens up about mental health in the changing gymnastics culture

Speaking with Netflix.com, Simone Biles opened up about how 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic influenced people to focus more on mental health.

"I think it’s both, honestly. As you age, you get to know your body and mind better. COVID made us all tap into who we really are and what we really want to focus on. The period helped us look at what was holding us back [from] being the best versions of ourselves. And I think most of us came to the conclusion that the missing piece was mental health," she said.

Biles further added about the shifting culture of gymnastics,

"But the culture around gymnastics has also shifted, and that has helped as well. It took a long time. It’s always been known as a tough sport: You’re not supposed to cry, and this is the only way to make it. Now we’ve realized there can be soft love and communication. That you don’t have to push through the pain. And that you can have time and longevity in your career.”

Biles is in her off-season after an impressive 2024 season with four medals in the 2024 Paris Games. She was recently included in the TIME 100 list of the 100 most influential people of 2025 and won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award for the fourth time.

