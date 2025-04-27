Simone Biles makes feelings known after receiving TIME 100 honor

Simone Biles recently made her feelings known about being a part of the TIME 100's most influential list. The gymnast is currently in her off-season.

Biles had a successful run in the 2024 season, which saw her win four Olympic medals in the Paris Olympics, including three gold and a silver medal. Along with this, she also launched the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour, which took place in 30 cities. Following these campaigns, the American went into her off-season and shared updates about her endeavors outside the mat.

2025 has been eventful for her, as she enjoyed her honeymoon with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in February. Additionally, she was also named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year for her exceptional achievements in Paris. Most recently, she received the honor of being on the TIME 100 list as one of the most influential people of 2025.

She received the TIME 100 Impact Award at New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24 and has shared a few glimpses of it on her Instagram. She uploaded a series of pictures where she sported a stylish golden corset dress and paired it with golden sandals. She mentioned being part of the list in the caption, writing:

"TIME 100 ❤️ so blessed and honored to be apart of time 100’s most influential list 🥹"

Biles recently joined Novak Djokovic, Rebecca Andrade, Mondo Duplantis, and others to watch the soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Simone Biles opened up about mental health in the changing gymnastics culture

In her Netflix docuseries, 'Simone Biles Rising,' the Olympic champion opened up about how her age and the change in the culture of gymnastics helped her grow in the sport as well as mentally. In a recent interview with Netflix.com, Biles spoke about how 2020 was one of the major years that affected people mentally and made them focus on their needs.

"I think it’s both, honestly. As you age, you get to know your body and mind better. COVID made us all tap into who we really are and what we really want to focus on. The period helped us look at what was holding us back [from] being the best versions of ourselves. And I think most of us came to the conclusion that the missing piece was mental health," she said.

Simone Biles further spoke about how the change in gymnastics' culture from not expressing emotions to understanding soft love has helped her and the other gymnasts.

"But the culture around gymnastics has also shifted, and that has helped as well. It took a long time. It’s always been known as a tough sport: You’re not supposed to cry, and this is the only way to make it. Now we’ve realized there can be soft love and communication. That you don’t have to push through the pain. And that you can have time and longevity in your career.”

Simone Biles was recently also named the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year and garnered appreciation from top athletes like Michael Phelps.

