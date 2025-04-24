Michael Phelps Reacts as Simone Biles Wins Major Global Honor

Michael Phelps penned a three-word message for Simone Biles after she was named the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year. Phelps himself has also been nominated for the Laureus Award multiple times in different categories, and is a two-time Laureus Award winner.

Biles secured her fourth Laureus Award this year, tying with Serena Williams. Phelps shared a photo of Biles hugging Lindsey Vonn from the Laureus ceremony as his story, and wrote,

"Congrats @simonebiles!!!, Well deserved"

Screenshot of Michael Phelps' story (image via IG/m_phelps00)

The American swimmer had won a total of 28 Olympic medals, and Biles has often expressed her admiration for Michael Phelps. Back in 2016, she posted on social media after securing five medals at the Rio Olympics, saying,

"Michael Phelps taught me how to stack my medals"

Phelps showed his support for Biles when she withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to prioritise her mental health. Both athletes are major advocates of mental health and have raised awareness about the same. The former Olympian also congratulated Kelly Slater for winning the Laureus Sports Lifetime Achievement Award.

When Michael Phelps shares about mental health struggles and post-Olympic depression

Michael Phelps at the Rio Olympics - Source: Getty

Five-time Olympian Michael Phelps has previously spoken about the post-Olympic depression he experienced following the 2004 and 2008 Games. In an interview with NBC, Phelps once reflected on how he once viewed vulnerability as a weakness.

“As a male athlete, I could tell something was off. But I think I saw it as a sign of weakness and if I shared anything about it then it would give my competitors an edge," he said. (0:52 onwards)

Phelps further added,

I’m trying to be better than anybody, period, has ever been. So for me, I looked at it as a weakness. I had to learn that vulnerability is a good thing and it was scary at first, but I learned that vulnerability just means change. And for me, it was a great change.”

Michael Phelps initially announced his retirement after the 2012 London Olympics. But his passion for swimming drew him back to the 2016 Rio Olympics, and he became the first US male swimmer to compete in five Olympics. Phelps retired after claiming five gold and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

