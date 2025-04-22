Michael Phelps pens 4-word reaction as Kelly Slater wins Laureus Sports Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps shared his reaction to surfer Kelly Slater winning the prestigious Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. Slater now joins an elite category of sporting legends who have won the award including Pele and Tom Brady. Slater holds 11 world titles and 56 event victories to his name, with his last World Title coming at the age of 39 in 2011.

Michael Phelps and Slater have interacted publicly before, with Phelps even congratulating Slater when his partner announced that she was pregnant. The two have also played golf together at the 2016 Ryder Cup Celebrity Match where they paired up to represent Team USA. Phelps is regarded as the greatest swimmer of all-time and holds the record for the most Olympic medals (28) won by an athlete.

Phelps dropped his reaction to Slater winning the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award on Instagram, where he wrote:

"Congrats @kellyslater! Well deserved homie!"

Michael Phelps also holds two Laureus awards to his name, earning the Comeback of the Year Award in 2017 and the Exceptional Achievement Award in 2013. He has also been nominated for Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award multiple times.

Michael Phelps reveals he struggled with depression during the Olympics

Michael Phelps at the Beijing Olympics - Source: Getty

Olympic legend Michael Phelps has revealed that he had mental health issues while competing in the Olympics. The former American swimmer is the most decorated Olympian of all-time and has competed in five Olympic tournaments.

In an interview with NBC, Phelps revealed that his struggle with depression began in 2004 after he competed in Athens. He said (0:04 onwards):

"I would say probably 2004, 2004 was my first taste of post-Olympic depression, you know, coming off such a high. It's basically you get to the edge of the cliff and you're like 'Cool now what? I guess I gotta wait four more years to have a chance to do it again, right?'

"And for those who don't have a successful Olympics, those four years can feel like an absolutely eternity. So for me, 2004 is my first, 2008 was my second taste of post-Olympic depression. Because coming off of that high after doing some things that you set out to do your whole entire life. Like my goal was to do something no one else had ever done before."

Phelps added that he didn't share anything about his issues because he believed it was a sign of weakness and that it would give his competitors an edge.

