"It’s always been known as a tough sport"- Simone Biles opens up about conversations around mental health amid change in gymnastics culture

Simone Biles recently shared that both age and changing culture with gymnastics are factors in her growth, while discussing her experience in 'Simone Biles Rising'. The four-episode docuseries captures Biles' powerful comeback, with each episode lasting under 60 minutes.

The first episode begins with the pressure she faced after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics. The final episode, titled “I Will Rise”, focuses on her Paris gold medal win in 2024. In a recent interview with Netflix.com, Biles said that the COVID lockdown made everyone rethink and focus on what one needs.

“I think it’s both, honestly. As you age, you get to know your body and mind better. COVID made us all tap into who we really are and what we really want to focus on. The period helped us look at what was holding us back [from] being the best versions of ourselves. And I think most of us came to the conclusion that the missing piece was mental health, she said.

The American gymnast also conveyed how gymnastics has come a long way from not expressing being soft to accepting it.

But the culture around gymnastics has also shifted, and that has helped as well. It took a long time. It’s always been known as a tough sport: You’re not supposed to cry, and this is the only way to make it. Now we’ve realized there can be soft love and communication. That you don’t have to push through the pain. And that you can have time and longevity in your career.”

After securing four golds and one bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games, Biles headed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. But she withdrew from the competition as she got twisties, a dangerous condition that can cause a gymnast to disconnect between their body and mind while performing.

Simone Biles shares about her 2024 Paris journey and how therapy helped her to overcome the pressure

Simone Biles at Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games - Source: Getty

Biles claimed three golds and one silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Afterwards, in an interview with Olympics.com, Simone Biles discussed how she gained calm and joy through therapy.

"I think I owe a lot of it to therapy, making sure I’m physically and mentally well. So I can’t say enough things about therapy. I feel like that’s where I find my strength nowadays. And so I think that translates to the competition floor," she said

Biles recently won the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award and is yet to decide whether she will be participating in the 2028 LA Olympics.

