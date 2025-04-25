Simone Biles addresses husband Jonathan Owens' absence from Time 100 Gala as she receives major honor

The legendary Olympic artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award at New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 24. She attended the ceremony without her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, and disclosed why he couldn't attend the event with her.

Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts in history. Along with her Olympic feats, she has 23 World Championship gold medals, four silver medals, and three bronze medals. She married the NFL safety player, Jonathan Owens, in April 2023 at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston. The couple hosted another wedding ceremony, which took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

During her interview at the TIME100 Impact Award gala, the prominent artistic gymnast shared her thoughts on why Owens couldn't attend the award ceremony with her.

"He is hosting one of the Chicago Bears draft party because it's draft night," she mentioned [0:22 onwards]

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, has played with multiple NFL teams, such as the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers, and is now playing with the Chicago Bears. During his collegiate career, he played as a defensive back for the Missouri Western State University and earned MIAA Academic Honour Roll throughout his career.

Meanwhile, for her distinguished contributions to the sport, the gymnast was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022 by the then-President, Joe Biden.

Simone Biles honoured as the Sportswoman of the Year at the 2025 Laureus Sports Award

Simone Biles recently won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award at the 2025 Laureus Sports Award ceremony, which took place in Madrid, Spain. She won three Laureus Sports Awards in 2017, 2019, and 2020 and also won the Laureus World Sports Award for Comeback of the Year in 2024.

Biles shared her thoughts after winning one of the sport's most prestigious awards at a press conference, as per the Olympics.

"Coming out here and winning a Laureus Award, I feel like is the most prestigious, athletic achievement that you can win. So it's really exciting it puts gymnastics on the map in a non-Olympic year, so hopefully we can keep doing that."

The iconic artistic gymnast won two gold medals at the Pacific Rim Championships. The athlete is also a national ambassador for a non-profit organisation, 'Friends of the Children,' and an advocate of mental health.

