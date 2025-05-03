Kentucky Derby 2025: Weather forecast, start time, horses and how to watch 

The 2025 Kentucky Derby, held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is a historic event for equestrian sport fans. The 2025 edition is the 151st iteration of the event, slated for May 3.
This race is the first leg of the Triple Crown and is also known as 'The Run for the Roses' because the winner is covered in a blanket of roses after their triumph. Besides this event, the other two legs are the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.
The Kentucky Derby will kick off by honoring 19 horses with the garland of roses, and then witness them lock horns in a terrific showdown. The early favorite of this year's event is Journalism, which is trained by Michael McCarthy and has a streak of four consecutive wins.
Right after Journalism is Sandman, who has the odds of 5-1, and the lineup also features Luxor Cafe, the son of the 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. A fiercely competitive lineup of horses will be seen in the event, showcasing their skills in predicted rainy weather conditions.
Here we will dive deep into the event, exploring the timings, entries, weather forecast, and where to watch the Kentucky Derby 2025.
Weather Forecast for Kentucky Derby 2025
As per reports, Churchill Downs in Louisville is likely to witness a 90% chance of showers during the day. Similar weather conditions are also projected during the night.
Timing of the Kentucky Derby 2025
The 151st Run for the Roses' post time is scheduled to start at 7:02 pm ET on Saturday, May 3. The coverage of the event will start at 2:30 pm ET.
Entries for the 2025 Kentucky Derby
19 horses will be squaring off against each other to notch the 151st Kentucky Derby's title on Saturday. The horses that will be gracing the event with their presence are:
- Citizen Bull
- Neoequos
- Final gambit
- American Promise
- Admire Daytona
- Luxor Cafe
- Journalism
- Burnham Square
- Flying Mohawk
- East Avenue
- Publisher
- Tiztastic
- Render Judgment
- Coal Battle
- Sandman
- Sovereignty
- Chunk of Gold
- Owen Almight
- Baeza
How and where to watch the Kentucky Field 2025
The equestrian fans who won't be able to attend the event live can watch the event on NBC Sports. The channel announced a partnership with Churchill Downs in May 2024 to broadcast the event on NBC and Peacock till 2032. Along with this, the event will also stream on Fubo and will be available on USA Network.